NASCAR Cup: Justin Haley fastest in Clash qualifying

Justin Haley’s 13.413-second/67.099 mph lap was fastest in a qualifying session Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Colisiem. As a result, he’ll start on the pole for the first of four 25-lap heat races Sunday, ahead of the Busch Light Clash.

“It’s obviously key,” Haley said of starting on the pole for his heat race. “We fired off here last year, and we were pretty good. Obviously, we had some trouble during the race.

“I felt like we had a pretty good No. 31 Celsius Chevy in practice. I just felt like I wasn’t getting the full potential out of the race car, and then, obviously, in qualifying, our lap was just dominant.

“I feel pretty confident about where we are. It’s a good place to start the season. I’m not sure why we’re so good here. I wish I had this much talent at all of the races, but I’m pretty thankful. It’s pretty cool to get Kaulig Racing their first NASCAR Cup Series pole, my first pole as a driver in my second year here, and get Celsius their first pole.”

Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and William Byron were second through third in Saturday’s qualifying, so they’ll start be the pole sitters for the other three heat races.

The top-five drivers in each of those four heat races will advance to the 150-lap Clash. The rest will contest one of two 50-lap “last chance” heat races. The top-three finishers in each of those races also will advance to the Clash.

One additional driver among those who remain will take the last starting spot in Clash, bringing the race field to 27 cars. That position will go to the driver who finished the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season highest in points among drivers who didn’t advance to the 2023 Clash through one of the six heat races.

Ty Gibbs will start ninth, last, in the fourth heat race after failing to make a qualifying attempt Saturday. His car caught fire in practice Saturday, presumably because of a loose exhaust. His team, then, replaced a burned door foam panel and the melted windshield.

Ryan Blaney will start last in the third heat. His qualifying time was disallowed after he turned around during his qualifying attempt.

Below, are the results of qualifying and the starting lineups for the four 25-lap heat races: