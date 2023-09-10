NASCAR Cup: Justin Haley makes 100th start

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Justin Haley takes the green flag at Kansas Speedway on Sunday for the Hollywood Casino 400, the driver of the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet will make his 100th-career NASCAR Cup Series start.

After racing partial Cup schedules as driver of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet between 2019 and 2021, contesting most of the 2021 schedule, he became the full-time driver of Kaulig’s No. 31 in 2022. He’ll leave Kaulig Racing at the end of the season, though, to drive for Rick Ware Racing next year.

“This is a unique opportunity that I look forward to,” Haley said of his decision to move to RWR. “There are many key pieces of this program I believe can help me in taking the next steps in my NASCAR career.”

Haley has one-career Cup Series win, coming with Spire in his third-career start in 2019 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. His stats also include five top-fives and 12 top-10 race finishes.

Haley has one top-five and five top-10s through the first 27 races of the 2023 Cup Series season and heads into the Kansas race 24th in the driver points standings.

Haley qualified 30th for the Hollywood Casino 400.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on X (formerly Twitter) @autoracingdaily.