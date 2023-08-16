NASCAR Cup: Justin Haley moves to RWR

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Justin Haley will leave Kaulig Racing at the end of the season to drive for Rick Ware Racing, beginning in 2024.

“I think for Matt and Kaulig Racing, with where they are, he’s a businessman and needs to make business decisions,” Haley said. “I think we were close to doing a deal and a probable option. Felt like I had a few deals and Rick kept coming and calling and gave me a good deal.”

According to Haley, he was told by Kaulig that he was wanted but additional sponsorship needed to be found. Meanwhile, RWR wanted to sign the driver to a lifetime contract. But instead, he signed a multi-year agreement with the team.

“I believe in Rick (Ware, RWR owner) and what he was able to do,” Haley said. “I raced (Cole) Custer last week for 20th. It’s just a process, Haley said. “I get on the surface, it doesn’t look like the best move, but come three, five years with the charter agreement, TV agreement and the political uncertainty of the election being next year, there’s a lot more to it from the sport side of it, and I have to protect myself.”

Haley is in his second full season of Cup Series competition with Kaulig Racing. He also contested most of the 2021 season with Spire Motorsports. In 96-career races, Haley has one win at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2019. He has one top-five and five top-10 finishes in the 24 races, so far, this season.

Haley also has 106-career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts since 2018, most with Kaulig Racing. He’s a four-time winner in that series. And he has three wins in 51 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races.

