NASCAR Cup: Justin Marks wins Myers Brothers Award

LEXINGTON, OHIO – JULY 08: Justin Marks, driver of the #41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, walks the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 08, 2022 in Lexington, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Trackhouse Racing founder and co-owner Justin Marks was announced as the winner of the 2022 National Motorsports Press Association Myers Brothers Award during NASCAR championship festivities Thursday evening in Nashville, Tenn. The yearly award recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions to stock car racing.

Marks founded his Trackhouse Racing team in time to compete full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. After a single entry, the No. 99, with Daniel Suarez as driver the first season, Marks added co-owner Armando “Pitbull” Perez and purchased assets from Chip Ganassi Racing to expand Trackhouse to a two-car team for 2022. Former CHR driver Ross Chastain became driver of the No. 1.

In Trackhouse’s second season, the first as a two car team, both drivers claimed first-career wins — Chastain at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and Suarez at Sonoma Raceway. Chastain also claimed a second win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway to add a third win for the still relatively new team.

As race winners, both Trackhouse Racing drivers made the playoffs for the first time, and after a spectacular ride along the wall on the final lap of the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Chastain made the championship four yo contend for the 2022 title.

Marks was one of five nominees for the 2022 Myers Brothers Award. Other nominees included Rodney Childers, crew chief on the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team of Kevin Harvick; Kurt Busch, who retired from Cup Series competition this year after missing the second half of the season because of a concussion; Goodyear; and Speedway Motorsports, the parent company of several tracks that host NASCAR events.

