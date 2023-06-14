NASCAR Cup: Kamui Kobayashi plans Indy road-course debut

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kamui Kobayashi will make his NASCAR national-level debut in the NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Aug. 13 as driver of the No. 67 Toyota of 23XI Racing.

“I think NASCAR is kind of like baseball,” Kobayashi said. “It’s something different in the culture of motorsports compared to Japan and Europe, and it’s NASCAR, and as a driver, it’s an American dream. I was lucky as I was able to race in IMSA the last couple of years. It’s a different way of racing, but I think as racing technology, it’s really at a high level. I really appreciate this opportunity from TRD, USA and, of course, Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Gazoo Racing.

“For us, especially the Japanese people, Toyota has been in NASCAR for a while, and I don’t think any other Japanese driver has been in a Toyota racing in the Cup Series. I’m very proud of this opportunity.”

Kobayashi will be the second Japan-born driver to contest a Cup Series race, joining Hideo Fukuyama, but the first to do so in a Toyota.

“To have Kamui carrying a global flag with him to our sport, we’ll put some eyeballs on it that we haven’t had before, and then, focusing narrower to Japanese drivers, I would say we have even broader goals for global drivers and aspirations,” Toyota Racing Development USA President David Wilson said. “So European kids who, maybe, have a frame of reference that goes through Formula One, maybe this opens another for ‘Well, why not NASCAR?’”

Kobayashi contested 85 Formula One races between 2009 and 2014 with one podium finish in 2012. He has two IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship wins and four podium finishes in 11 races since 2019. Kobayashi also was part of four top-three finishes in six editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The No. 67 team of 23XI Racing ran the season-opening Daytona 500 and finished 11th with Travis Pastrana as driver. It was Pastrana’s Cup Series debut. The 23XI organization also fields the Nos. 23 and 45 Toyota entries full-time in the Cup Series for drivers Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and Tyler Reddick. Reddick’s team has one win, so far, this year at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

