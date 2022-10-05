NASCAR Cup: Kaulig Racing promotes A.J. Allmendinger

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 01: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Action Industries Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 01, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaulig Racing announced Wednesday that A.J. Allmendinger would return to full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition in 2023 to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet. Kaulig will have two full-time Cup Series drivers on its roster next season, as Justin Haley will continue to drive the No. 31.

“Through all the ups and downs early-on, what I found right away is how much I loved the team,” Allmendinger said. “It was something that I’ve loved every second of it. I told them from day one, I will do whatever you want me to do to make this team successful. As we kept talking the future, they felt the Cup program is where I needed to be, and I’m all for it. It’s crazy how the last four or five years of my life has went. This is not a race team. This is a team family. I love everything about it, and hopefully, I can push its success forward. This is where I will finish my career, no doubt about, in whatever capacity that is.”

Allmendinger last raced full-time in NASCAR’s top series in 2018, driving for teams including Team Penske, Phoenix Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports and JTG-Daugherty Racing. His last full-time gig in the Cup Series was driver of the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty entry. In 389-career starts, he has two wins.

The last two seasons, Allmendinger has raced full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Kaulig and won the series regular-season championship both seasons. In 88-career Xfinity races, he has 14 wins, including four this season.

Allmendinger also has driven part-time for Kaulig in the Cup Series the last two seasons and claimed the team’s first Cup Series win last year on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

“He’s been a gigantic part of what we’ve built as an organization, and he’s going to continue to do that for us,” Kaulig Racing owner Matt Kaulig said.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular Chandler Smith will move to the Xfinity Series in 3023 to replace Allmendinger in the No. 16 entry in that series.

