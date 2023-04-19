NASCAR Cup: Kaulig Racing’s points penalty rescinded in final appeal

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaulig Racing’s points penalty from Phoenix Raceway in March was rescinded Tuesday in its appeal to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer.

“Kaulig Racing is pleased with the ruling of the Final Appeals Officer to amend the original L2 penalty issued by NASCAR following the confiscation of a louver at Phoenix Raceway,” a statement from Kaulig Racing read. “Regarding these unique circumstances, it means the world to us as an organization that the sanctioning body is working hard to ensure fairness and consistency across the board within our sport. We are focused ahead on Talladega and look forward to getting our season back on track with Justin Haley.”

Kaulig’s No. 31 team of Justin Haley in the NASCAR Cup Series originally was docked 100 owner and driver points and 10 playoff points, and crew chief Trent Owens was suspended four races and fined $100,000 when NASCAR determined the team showed up to Phoenix with modified hood louvers. The louvers were confiscated after practice at Phoenix Raceway and were not on the car for qualifying or the race.

The suspension and fine stand after the appeals process.

Four Hendrick Motorsports teams received the same penalties for the same rule infraction at Phoenix. In its initial appeal to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel, the HMS team got their points penalties completely rescinded, but when Kaulig’s first appeal was heard by the Panel, its points penalty was only reduced from 100 to 75 points.

In Kaulig’s final appeal Tuesday, NASCAR requested the points penalty be completely rescinded so that the No. 31’s penalties would match those of the Hendrick teams.

“In the interest of fairness, NASCAR has requested that I remove the driver/owner race and playoff points from the penalty to Kaulig Racing,” Final Appeals Officer Bill Mullis said. “I have agreed to this request, per the rule book. “During its opening remarks, NASCAR stated it believes that the violations did occur, the penalties were appropriate and the three-person appeals panel ruled correctly. But, because the Kaulig infraction closely mirrored that of Hendrick Motorsports, NASCAR requested I rule in the same manner as the three-person appeals panel following the Hendrick Motorsports appeal on March 29. The information I heard in the room this morning created an overwhelming and unique circumstance. In fairness to the team and sanctioning body, as NASCAR documented in its remarks, this request is fully in the interest of fairness and consistency, and I agree.”

NASCAR also released a statement following Tuesday’s appeal.

“NASCAR believes that Kaulig Racing committed the violations documented in the penalty notice, that the penalties were appropriate and that thethree-person appeals panel ruled correctly when hearing the Kaulig appeal on April 5,” The statement read. “However, in the interest of treating all competitors fairly, NASCAR today requested that the Final Appeals Officer remove the race and playoff points from the penalty. The Kaulig and Hendrick Motorsports violations involved the same modified part found during the same race weekend, and with fairness and consistency top of mind, NASCAR requested that the FAO match the final Hendrick Motorsports penalty. NASCAR believes that the updates made to the rule book will address similar issues in the future and keep its promise to the owners for strict penalties when single-source parts are modified. We are pleased with the swift resolution to today’s appeal, appreciate Bill Mullis’ ruling and now look forward to this weekend’s events at Talladega Superspeedway.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).