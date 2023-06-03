NASCAR Cup: Keselowski, Blaney’s car chiefs ejected at Gateway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford of Brad Keselowski and No. 12 Team Penske Ford of Ryan Blaney failed inspection twice at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis on Friday. As a result, car chiefs from both teams were ejected from the track’s pit and garage areas for the remainder of the weekend that will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Enjoy Illinois 300 by the NASCAR Cup Series. Both teams also lost their pit selections for Sunday’s race.

Both cars passed on their third attempts through the inspection process, so they’ll still be allowed to make qualifying attempts and maintain their starting positions.

