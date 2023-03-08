NASCAR Cup: Keselowski brothers keep it in the family

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski’s regular spotter, T.J. Majors was ill last weekend, and as a result, was unable to perform his duty as Keselowski’s spotter in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Keselowski, though, still had a familiar voice in his ear for the race — older brother Brian Keselowski.

“Guess the cats out the bag. I will be filling in for T.J. Majors for tomorrow’s race,” Brian Keselowski (@KeselowskiBrian). “Really appreciate the opportunity to work with some good teams. Maybe it will open some doors in the future but in the meantime happy to help a friend and my brother at the same time.”

Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford he co-owns, finished 17th in the Pennzoil 400.

Brian Keselowski is a former NASCAR driver with most of his NASCAR national-level experience coming in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. His last three Xfinity races as a driver were 2011. He also has worked as a crew chief in all three of NASCAR’s national series, most recently in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2021. He now pursues opportunities as a NASCAR spotter.

Brad Keselowski, the 2012 Cup Series champion and 35-race winner, is 11th in the driver standings, three races into the 2023 season.

