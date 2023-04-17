NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick brings blast from past to All-Star Race

By AMANDA VINCENT

This year’s edition of the NASCAR All-Star Race, scheduled for May 21 is a throwback, of sorts, with North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway playing host. The track hasn’t hosted a NASCAR national-level race since 1996. Kevin Harvick, who is retiring at the end of the 2023 season, is throwing things back to the start of his NASCAR Cup Series career. His usual No 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford will carry a number of old — the No. 29. Harvick began his Cup career in the No. 29 at Richard Childress Racing.

“With this being my last year as a Cup Series driver, we wanted to highlight a lot of these moments, and many were made at RCR in that 29 car. So, with the All-Star Race going to North Wilkesboro – a place with a ton of history – we thought it made sense in a year full of milestones and moments to highlight where it all started,” Harvick said.

When Dale Earnhardt died in a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500, Harvick, then a NASCAR Busch Series driver, was called upon to drive the car vacated by Earnhardt’s death. The car also was renumbered from Earnhardt’s iconic No. 3 to No. 29 and went from black to white. That 2001 car is the inspiration for Harvick’s paint scheme for this year’s All-Star Race.

“When I sat in the 29 for the first time, it really wasn’t by choice, but I definitely wouldn’t have done it any differently,” Harvick said. “Dale’s passing changed our sport forever, and it changed my life forever and the direction it took.

“Looking back on it now, I realize the importance of getting in the Cup car, and then, I wound up winning my first race at Atlanta in the 29 car after Dale’s death. The significance and the importance of keeping that car on the race track and winning that race early at Atlanta – knowing now what it meant to the sport, and just that moment in general of being able to carry on – was so important.”

Harvick, who drove a No. 29 Chevy for RCR through the 2013 season, won in his third-career start at Atlanta Motor Speedway and was the 2001 Cup Series Rookie-of-the Year, simultaneous to the 2001 Busch Series championship.

“I had a great 13 years at RCR and really learned a lot through the process because of being thrown into Dale’s car, where my first press conference as a Cup Series driver was the biggest press conference I would ever have in my career, where my first moments were my biggest moments,” Harvick said.

Harvick, then, moved to SHR in 2014 to drive the No. 14 and won the Cup Series title his first year there.

