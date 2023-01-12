NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick announces retirement

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick is retiring from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition, effective at the end of the 2023 season, the driver announced vis video on social media Thursday morning.

“It’s time to call time, to enjoy all that we’ve achieved as a race team and to savor it with the ones who have made this journey possible,” Harvick said in the video. “A new chapter is calling — one where being a dad and a husband takes precedence over being a driver. But that chapter is still a year away. There’s still more to be written.”

The 47-year-old driver is the oldest and longest-tenured active driver in the Cup Series.

“There is absolutely nothing else in the world that I enjoy doing more than going to the race track, and I’m genuinely looking forward to this season,” Harvick said. “But as I’ve gone through the years, I knew there would come a day where I had to make a decision. When would it be time to step away from the car?

“I’ve sought out people and picked their brains. When I asked them when they knew it was the right time, they said it’ll just happen, and you’ll realize that’s the right moment. You’ll make a plan and decide when it’s your last year.

“It’s definitely been hard to understand when that right moment is because we’ve been so fortunate to run well. But sometimes there are just other things going on that become more important and, for me, that time has come.”

Harvick’s career in NASCAR’s top series was fast-tracked when Dale Earnhardt died in a crash on the last lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. Harvick planned a partial Cup Series schedule that year while also contesting the NASCAR Busch (now-Xfinity) Series full-time. Instead he raced in both series full-time as of the second race of the 2001 Cup season when he took over the driver’s seat in the newly-renumbered No. 29 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the Cup Series.

Kurt Busch also was a Cup rookie in 2001 but retired last year after a concussion suffered in a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., kept him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Harvick won the fourth race of the 2001 season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his third-career Cup Series start. He went on to win two races that first season and claim Cup Series Rookie-of-theYear honors while simultaneously winning the Busch Series championship. He won a second Xfinity title in 2006 while, again. contesting both series full-time.

Harvick drove the No. 29 RCR entry through the 2013 season before moving to Stewart-Haas Racing to pilot the No. 4. He claimed the 2014 Cup championship in his first season with SHR.

“With championships across several NASCAR series and a NASCAR Cup Series win total that ranks in the top-10, Kevin Harvick’s legacy as one of the all-time great drivers is secure,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said. “Beyond his success inside a race car, Kevin is a leader who truly cares about the health and the future of our sport – a passion that will continue long after his driving days are complete. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I congratulate Kevin on a remarkable career and wish him the best of luck in his final season.”

Harvick has 60 wins in 790 Cup Series races, so far, including a career-best and series-leading nine wins in 2020. He won two races last season after going winless in 2021.

Harvick was critical of the Next Gen car last season, it’s first year of competition, both from a safety standpoint and in part quality, especially when his car caught fire during the Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

