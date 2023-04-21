NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick hits 800-race mark

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick, in his last year as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver, will hit his career-milestone 800th Cup Series start Sunday when he takes the green flag for the Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Sperspeedway. Harvick announced late last year that he would be retiring at the end of the 2023 season. Eight hundred starts is a mark no other active Cup Series driver has reached.

“Well, I didn’t even know if I’d get to one. When you think about 800 races and you try to put it into perspective, you really start adding the years up,” Harvick said. “It’s a really wide body of work, and I think that’s what I’m the most proud of. Through those 800 starts, it’s not like we started the year cashing checks and just riding around. We’ve been competitive, racing at the front of the pack, leading laps and having the chance to win races. For me, that’s the thing that I’m most proud of, and I think from your colleagues and people from other race teams, they see that body of work and being competitive across that long period of time. You hear it all the time, ‘I can’t believe they’ve been that competitive for that long.’ And to me, that’s the part I’m most proud of, being able to do this at a high level for such a long time. But wrapping your arms around 800 of them is, for me, quite an honor, just because of the fact that you’ve been able to adapt and adjust to so many things and stick around so long. But being competitive is still the thing that I enjoy the most. Getting to that number is great, but getting there and being competitive is better.”

Harvick arrived on the Cup Series scene with the second race of the 2001 season as the new driver of the renumbered No. 29 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet after the death of Dale Earnhardt in a crash on the final lap of that year’s season-opening Daytona 500.

Harvick won in his third-career start, the fourth race of the 2001 season, at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He claimed Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year honors while also winning the 2001 NASCAR Busch Series championship.

Harvick’s 799 Cup Series starts, to date, came almost consecutively, as he only missed one race when he was parked by NASCAR for a Cup race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in 2002 after an on-track incident with Coy Gibbs in a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race earlier that weekend.

Harvick moved from RCR to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014 to drive the No. 14. He capped off the move with the 2014 Cup Series title in his first year with SHR.

Harvick also has 60-career Cup Series wins, including a series-leading nine wins in 2020. He most recently won twice last season at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn and Richmond (Va.) Raceway in consecutive races.

“I think I’ve taken pretty good care of myself throughout the years to make myself durable through all the travel and time and things you put into doing this,” Harvick said. “Being able to adapt and adjust to new things and new people, and being honest with people in situations, and sticking up for yourself when you think something’s right, and having those traits and the ability to have people who will accept those things because they know that you put a lot of thought and effort into what you’re doing. One thing I’ve been able to do well is figure out how to focus yourself when you really don’t want to do it, or you’re really frustrated, and being able to, when the switch turns on, ‘Okay, today I might have a chance to win – we don’t have the fastest car, but how can I do all the little things right? If we can win with this piece of crap, people are going to notice.’ Or if we need to take this car today and it’s fast and you need to get your stuff together and focus on what you need to focus on. That stuff happens all the time during the week, because there are a lot of days when you wake up in the morning, and I’m sure a lot of people can relate to this, ‘I wish I didn’t have to go to work today,’ or ‘I don’t want to be here today,’ then having that ability to climb in that car, turn all that off, and turn the competitive switch on. It’s something that I think I was just brought up that way. If you’re going to be here, you better figure it out and you better figure out how to flip that switch when you get in there. I don’t care how your day’s been or what’s going on, you need to figure it out while you’re in there because, in the end, it’s how you put food on the table.”

Harvick is third in the standings through nine races, so far, in 2023 with three top-fives and five top-10 finishes.

