NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick, No. 4 team heavily penalized

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick and his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team have been heavily penslized since Sunday’s YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Crew chief Rodney Childers has been suspended for four races and fined $100,000, while Harvick and the team were docked 100 driver and owner points for illegal modifications to the car.

NASCAR didn’t provide specifics on the part(s) modified but cited sections 14.1 and 14.5 of its rule book that state, “Except in cases explicitly permitted in the NASCAR rules, installation of additional parts and/or modifications of existing parts to affect the aerodynamic properties of the vehicle will not be permitted.”

The No. 4 car passed post-race inspection at the race track. The rules infraction was discovered during a teardown inspection later at NASCAR’s Research and Development Center. Harvick’s car was one of two taken to the R&D Center after the race for further inspection.

Harvick has been publicly critical of NASCAR’s Next Gen car, of its safety and the quality of parts teams are required to get from a NASCAR-specified supplier, even referring to “crappy parts.”

Upon announcement of the penalties, Harvick (@KevinHarvick) tweeted, “Seems strange…”

Then, a tweet from Childers (@RodneyChilders4 read, “Shocker…..”

NASCAR President Steve Phelps classified the suggestion that the penalties resulted from Harvick’s criticism as “ridiculous” to the Associated Press.

Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Ford team were assessed similar penalties for a similar infraction in April after a race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Five races remain in the 2022 Cup Series season, so without an appeal that would delay the penalties, Childers would be able to return from suspension for the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway in November.

Harvick made the playoffs after two wins this season but was eliminated in the first round, due in part to a DNF (did not finish) after his car caught fire in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

NASCAR’s weekly penalty report also included the indefinite suspension of Andrew Abbott, crew chief for the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, for violating the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct (sections 4.3.A and 4.4). Officials indicated that “completion of NASCAR-mandated anger management training is a pre-requisite to reinstatement.”

