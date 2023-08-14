NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick races injured

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick raced injured earlier this season, the retiring NASCAR Cup Series driver revealed during the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road-course weekend that culminated in Sunday’s running of the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Harvick said he “busted ribs” when he fell sown stairs in Italy while there with son Keelan Harvick, who was racing go-karts, earlier this summer. Kevin Harvick said the injury made races at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in late June and the Chicago street course in early July difficult. He said he had almost healed by the July race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“I had a stack of busted ribs for several weeks,” Harvick said.

Harvick finished outside the top-20 at Nashville, Chicago and Atlanta.

Harvick, who joined the Cup Series in 2001 and was the 2014 series champion, will retire from full-time competition at the end of 2023. He is winless, so far, this season but is in position to advance to the playoffs. He is sixth in the driver points standings with two races remaining in the regular season on the strength of six top-fives and 11 top-10 finishes through 24 races.

