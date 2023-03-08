NASCAR Cup: Kimi Raikkonen returns to Trackhouse for COTA

By AMANDA VINCENT

Retired Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen plans to make his second NASCAR Cup Series start through Trackhouse Racing’s Project91 project at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on March 26.

“When we announced Kimi last year, I said he was the global superstar I had in mind when we created Project91,” Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks said. “I think you saw the fan reception across the world, and Kimi’s performance in the car was proof of the concept. Kimi’s following is massive, and it’s great for NASCAR, Trackhouse; plus, I think Kimi really enjoys our racing.”

Darian Grubb will be crew chief.

Raikkonen made his Cup Series debut with Trackhouse last season at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. He was involved in a crash and was credited with a 37th-place finish. He has two other NASCAR national-level races to his credit, one in the Xfinity Series and the other in the Truck Series, both for Kyle Busch Motorsports at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in 2011.

“I had a fantastic time in NASCAR,” Räikkönen said. “There was a lot to learn in a very short amount of time, but everyone was very helpful, the competition was a big challenge. This time I get to race on a track I am familiar with so there won’t be as steep of a learning curve. I want to have fun, but also do as well as we can.”

Raikkonen raced COTA eight times throughout his F1 career. The most recent of his 21 F1 wins came at COTA in 2018.

