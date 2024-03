By AMANDA VINCENT

Derek Kraus’ No. 16 Kaulig Racing team and J.J. Yeley’s No. 44 NY Racing team have had crew members ejected from Las Vegas Motor Speedway ahead of Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race after both cars failed inspection twice.

Kraus’ car chief was ejected, as is customary after two failed inspections. Yeley’s crew chief, Bryan Berry, was ejected, because the NY Racing team doesn’t have a car chief.

