NASCAR Cup: Kurt Busch makes retirement official

Kurt Busch made official his retirement as a driver in NASCAR competition in a press conference at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday, ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the final race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season.

The decision to retire is a result of lingering symptoms since suffering a concussion in a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., last July and also ailments Busch attributes to aging. He has not been cleared to race since then. Later in 2022 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch announced he would step away from full-time competition.

“It’s a few different factors, and my body is having a battle with Father Time,” Busch said. “I’ve had arthritis ever since I can remember. My gout has flared up so much that I can barely walk on some days. Just pushing to get through physical therapy and to continue the workouts. I remember, last summer, I was trying to not show that emotion, and I barely could even walk to the car at Dover, because I had to have some shots pre-race just so that I could move my knee and move my feet. Those are those moments where things were starting to add up before things happened at Pocono.

“So, Father Time. I’m 45 years old. I’m very happy, complacent, and there’s nothing that I look back on and regret about having this opportunity at the top level of NASCAR.”

Busch was in his first year as driver of the No. 45 Toyota of 23XI Racing last season after Chip Ganassi Racing sold the NASCAR portion of his raving operation. Busch remains with 23XI in ac advisor-type position and continues as a brand ambassador for Monster Energy, his primary sponsor when he drove for the team.

“Yes, as long as they will allow me,” Busch said of remaining with 23XI Racing. “I made up my official title this year. I was called CFD – that is coefficient of drag, really. That is what CFD stands for, but I re-nicknamed it captain of the fun department. That has been a good role, and here lately, I’ve revised it. I want to be slightly more professional with the group, so I’ve named myself CVO – chief vision officer. Whatever it means is whatever it means, but I’ve enjoyed working with all of the departments and being that extra set of eyes and helping our team advance so that we can win more races, be more competitive, and have shots at winning championships, because that is who, personally, that I am, and I want to give back to the team.”

Busch’s Cup career began with a partial 2000 schedule before he went full-time in NASCAR’s top series in 2001. He was the last remaining series regular who raced against Dale Earnhardt, who died in a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500.

Busch also drove for teams including Roush Fenway Racing, Team Penske, Phoenix Racing, Furniture Row Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing at the Cup level. In 2004, he was Cup Series champion, a second-consecutive series title for team owner Jack Roush.

Busch also was recently named on of NASCAR’s 75 All-Time Greatest Drivers.

Busch’s 34 wins in 776-career races included a win last year at Kansas Speedway.

