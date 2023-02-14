NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch arrested in Mexico

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch was arrested at the Cancun, Mexico, airport in January after an unlicensed .38-caliber handgun and hollow-tip ammunition was found in his luggage. He was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison was allowed to leave the country.

When private security officers suspected Busch was carrying a firearm, the National Guard was contacted. The National Guard, then, arrested Busch.

In addition to the prison sentence, Busch was fined 27,000 pesos ($1,100). According to the Cancun Sun, it is unknown when and where the prison sentence will be served. According to Busch, though, the matter is closed.

“In late January, Samantha (Busch, wife) and I enjoyed a several day vacation in Mexico,” a statement from Busch read. “When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport. I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.

“Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico.

“When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina.

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed.”

Busch, the 2015 and 2019 Cup Series champion, is embarking on his first season as driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet after a move from Joe Gibbs Racing. The 2023 season officially kicks off with the running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19. Busch finished third in the Busch Light Clash exhibition event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 5.

