NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon swap pit personnel

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richard Childress Racing has swapped some pit crew personnel between its No. 8 and No. 3 NASCAR Cup Series teams of Kyle Busch ahead of Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. The Bristol race is the third race of the Cup Series playoffs, making it the elimination race in the round of 16.

Tire changes, tire carriers and jack men have been swapped between the two teams. Fuelers will remain with their respective teams.

Busch heads into the Bristol race seventh in the driver standings. Twelve drivers will advance to round two.

Dillon did not make the playoffs.