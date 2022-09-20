NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin swap pit crews

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 17: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, exits the track to his hauler after an engine failure during the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joe Gibbs Racing is swapping the pit crews between its No. 18 of driver Kyle Busch and No. 11 of Denny Hamlin ahead of the start of round two, or round of 12, of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Hamlin remains in championship contention, but Busch was eliminated in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway after two engine failures in three races. Round two begins Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Busch has had the fastest pit stops in 2022 with an average of 10.33 seconds for four-tire stops. The crew that was Busch’s pit crew through the Bristol race also is credited with the fastest four-tire stop in Cup Series history, pulling off an 8.6-second stop at Richmond (Va.) Raceway last month.

Hamlin’s pit crew to this point in 2022 ranks fifth fastest.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).