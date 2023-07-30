NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch gets new tire changer

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch has a new rear tire changer, effective with Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Michael Johnson replaces Marcus Horton in the position on the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team.

Johnson was a fill-in tire changer on the the No. 3 RCR team of Austin Dillon when another crew member was injured earlier this season.

Busch is solidly locked into the playoffs with five races remaining in the regular season. He has three wins, so far, this year, his first with RCR.

