LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 04: Kyle Busch, driver of the #10 LA Golf Chevrolet, walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team has lost its car chief ahead of Sunday’s Ambetter 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The car chief was ejected from the track after the car failed inspection twice Friday.

All other Cup Series cars passed inspection on their first inspection attempt so no other penalties were issued.

