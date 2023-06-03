NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch notches pole at Gateway

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 32.802-second/137.187 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis, Kyle Busch claimed the pole for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300. It’s Busch’s 33rd-career Cup Series pole but his first since 2019.

“I’m proud of everybody on this 3Chi Camaro,” Busch said. “I knew there was speed in it; it was just a matter of being able to hit it right and do everything that I needed to do behind the wheel. I got everything I could get out of it in (turns) one and two and seemed to be just good enough in three and four to beat the 12 (Blaney).”

Busch will share the front row of Sunday’s starting grid with Ryan Blaney.

Blaney, who led drivers advancing from group B in round one to round two, posted the fastest lap of round one, overall, at 32.797 seconds/137.208 mph. It was the only lap over 137 mph in the opening round.

“Our car has had pretty good speed in it all day, really, from practice,” Blaney said. “It carried over good speed to qualifying. Overall, I’m proud of the effort of the No. 12 group and our fast Ford Mustang. It would have been nice to get the pole, but it’s still a good place to start. We’ll see what happens.”

Denny Hamlin qualified third after leading group A in the opening round with a 33.877-second/136.874 mph lap. Kevin Harvick qualified fourth tho lineup alongside Hamlin in row two.

Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top-five in qualifying.

All three Team Penske drivers advanced to the second round to contend for top-10 starting spots. After Blaney, teammates Joey Logano, defending race winner, and Austin Cindric qualified sixth and 10th, respectively.

Other top-10 qualifiers included William Byron in seventh, Ross Chastain eighth and Tyler Reddick in ninth.