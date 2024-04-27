NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch starts on pole at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch recorded a 22.196-second/162.191 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway to claim the pole for Sunday’s Wurth 400. It’s his 34th-career Cup Series pole but his first of 2024. It’s his second pole at Dover.

“Racing at Dover is physically demanding,” Busch said ahead of the race weekend. “You’re in the corner around that track longer than you are going straight on the straightaways which means the time in which you’re doing the most work is the longest. It’s also very physically taxing just because of the roughness of the concrete surface and the constant beating that the driver takes in the seat from going over all the joints in the track.”

VIDEO: Busch’s post-qualifying press conference

Reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney qualified second to join Busch on the front row. William Byron and Tyler Reddick claimed second-row starting spots.

Busch was fifth-fastest among group A in round one of qualifying. That group was led in the opening round by Byron’s 22.107-second/162.844 mph lap.

Blaney led group B with a 22.068-second/163.125 mph round-one lap. It was the only lap over 163 mph in the qualifying session.

“We were close,” Blaney said. “I thought we had enough of a car for the pole, and it was hard to tell how much the track was gonna slow down the second run. I made two laps the first round, and I think that kind of hurt us. I think most guys in the top handful only made one lap, and that helped them out, but I’m proud of the effort. I wish I could do my first lap over again. I think I could have hit it a little better, but we have a good car, and we’ll see what we have tomorrow.”

Saturday was problematic for some group B drivers. Christopher Bell went out for a qualifying attempt but wrecked before recording an official lap. His team plans to repair the primary car.

“I just bottomed out getting into (turn) three,” Bell said. “It is right on the edge, and these things, you want to be as low as you can. Just gotta come from deep in the field and focus on tomorrow.”

Two more drivers in group B, Zane Smith and Kaz Grala, wrecked in practice and, as a result, didn’t make qualifying attempts. Smith’s team planned to attempt to repair its primary while Grala’s team rolled out a backup.

Other drivers advancing to the final round of qualifying and claiming top-10 race starting positions included Noah Gragson in fifth, Denny Hamlin sixth, Chase Briscoe seventh, Michael McDowell eighth, Alex Bowman ninth and A.J. Allmendinger in 10th.