NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch to back in backup car at New Hampshire

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch will go to a backup car for Monday’s Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after wrecking in the final round of qualifying Saturday.

As a result, Busch will have to drop to the back from his 10th starting position for the initial green flag. Initially, his team thought repairs could be made to the primary car, allowing Busch to maintain his starting position.

Busch advanced to the second and final round of qualifying after posting the fifth-fastest lap among group A drivers in round one. His spin that caused the back of his car to hit the wall in the final round of qualifying was his second incident of the day Saturday. He also made contact with the wall in practice.

The Crayon 301 had been postponed to noon ET start Monday after rain at NHMS on Sunday.

Busch has three wins in the first 19 races of the 2023 season, his first as driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

