NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch wins in double overtime at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

Crew chief Randall Burnett wanted his driver, Kyle Busch, to pit for fuel before a second overtime restart at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday. Busch didn’t heed the directive, though, and won his second race of the 2023 Cup Series season in the Geico 400.

Busch was third for the final restart while Ryan Blaney restarted with the lead. Busch took the lead on the restart, but Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. took the lead at the white flag. Wallace wrecked from contact from Blaney on the last lap, allowing Busch to retake the lead.

“Sometimes you’ve got to be lucky. Some of these races come down to that,” Busch said. “You’ve got to take them when they come to your way. The seas kind of parted, there, when they went up the race track. They’re trying to push draft, and these cars are just not stable enough to do that.

“I saw (Wallace) turn just a little bit sideways and I was like, ‘Get out of the way! Just miss it and try to see if I was ahead of (Blaney) by the time it was called.’”

Behind Busch’s Chevrolet, Ford drivers rounded out the top-five with Blaney in second, Chris Buescher third, Chase Briscoe fourth and Brad Keselowski fifth.

“In my mind you kind of triple move like that, triple block, and you can’t block three times,” Blaney said of Wallace. “Runs are just so big, and as the leader with Bubba, he’s trying to block, which is the right thing to do, but I think he kind of moved three times. You don’t really get a lot of those. I’ve got to go somewhere.

“I hate for us being so close to the win. And I’m not blaming anybody. It’s just hard racing at the end of this thing and unfortunate that the cars got torn up and we just missed out on another win.”

A wreck on lap 184 that started when Corey LaJoie made contact with Joey Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sent the race, originally scheduled for 188 laps, into its first overtime and brought fuel mileage into the equation.

A wreck involving Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece and Kyle Larson on a lap-190 restart sent some drivers, including Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, to the pits for fuel and the race into its second overtime.

Ty Gibbs, among the drivers who stayed out through both overtimes, ran out of fuel on the final restart.

Blaney dominated the final third of the race. He and Harrison Burton battled back-and-forth up front before Burton wrecked from contact from Gragson on lap 142.

For the remainder of the race, Blaney held off challenges, first, from Wallace and, then, from Gibbs.

Chase Elliott won the first of two 69-lap stages. A trio of Hendrick Motorsports drivers — Elliott, Alex Bowman and Larson — were first through third in the running order for a lap-48 restart. Elliott and Bowman both led laps late in the stage.

After a cycle of green-flag stops started on lap 35, pit road was problematic for at least two drivers. Tyler Reddick spun entering pit road early in the cycle. Then, Briscoe spun just past pit entry and couldn’t get back going, resulting in the second caution of the race on lap 43.

Aric Almirola led laps early after starting next to pole sitter Hamlin on the front row. After a caution for a Michael McDowell spin on lap two, Wallace and Briscoe traded the lead back and forth before Wallace took command of the position.

Daniel Suarez, then, took the lead on lap 31 before green-flag pit stops.

Almirola won the second stage that ended at lap 120 when he got his nose out ahead of Elliott in the final feet of the stage. Elliott and Wallace had battled back and forth up front in the final 10 laps of the stage with most of those laps led by Elliott.

After stage one, Hamlin was back up front where he started the race. Hamlin, Justin Haley, Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. led laps before a second green-flag cycle of stops began on lap 104. Harvick was the leader when the cycle began.

Logano was nabbed speeding on pit road during the cycle. Out of the draft, he went a lap down late in the stage but got back on the lead lap under caution.

Finishing sixth through 10th in Sunday’s race were Erik Jones, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Daniel Suarez and Todd Gilliland.