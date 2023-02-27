NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch wins in Fontana

By AMANDA VINCENT

In his second points-paying race since joining Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch claimed his first NASCAR Cup Series win with his new team Sunday in the Pala Casino 400, the final Cup race on the two-mile configuration of Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

“I think it’s just phenomenal. I can’t thank Richard and Judy (Childress) enough,” Busch said. “I can’t thank Austin (Dillon, teammate) for calling me and getting me talking and getting me this opportunity to be able to come over here to RCR and be a part of Chevrolet and be able to race this Lucas Oil Camaro today, to be able to put it up front like that, man.

“The guys did a great job — Randall (Burnett, crew chief), everybody that has worked so hard during the off-season. We’ve done a lot of sim stuff; we’ve done a lot of testing, in general, just with trying to get up to speed, systems and all that sort of stuff. But, man, there’s nothing more rewarding than being able to go to victory lane.”

The win was Busch’s fifth in the Cup Series at ACS and completed the trifecta of wins at the track with all three of the teams he has raced for in NASCAR’s top division — Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing at RCR.

Chase Elliott finished second, and Ross Chastain was third after leading a race-high 91 laps of the 200-lap race. Chastain’s Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five.

“Just really proud of our team,” Elliott said. “We, obviously, didn’t run very good, there, toward the end of the year last year, and everybody really went to work hard over the winter to try and get better. Appreciate everybody on our NAPA team for just sticking with it and sticking with each other. Obviously, I think we still have some work to do, but it was really nice to just see a lot of that hard work pay off and have the car driving like we were wanting it to do. So that’s always a good thing. Appreciate everybody’s effort — everybody at Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet.”

After a green-flag cycle of pit stops in the final 35 laps, Busch passed Michael McDowell for the lead with 21 laps to go, before McDowell made his final pit stop.

McDowell was outside the top-10 by the checkered flag.

Chastain was the leader before the pit cycle with Busch closing.

“He got faster,” Chastain said of Busch. “I don’t know. Our balance was building loose most of the day, so I thought we did everything right. We kept up with it, and it would just build pretty loose late in the runs. At times, it was enough, and at times, they got way better. But I thought our No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet was the steady force. To start off the way that we have this year is a total 180 from last year when it was not like this. So, as much as it stings, and as much as it does hurt, hats off to Chevrolet for the top-four, there, and for Trackhouse at our first crack at big tracks here. That is all we can ask for.”

Busch restarted on the front row next to Harvick for the final stage and took the lead when the race returned to green. He lost the lead to Joey Logano with 54 laps remaining, and Logano lost the position to Chastain on the same lap.

Chastain was up front when stage one ended at lap 65 and, again, at the end of the second 65-lap stage.

Chastain and Suarez took the top-two positions in stage one after getting out in front of previous leader Ryan Blaney on a lap 47 restart that followed a caution for Brad Keselowski.

Blaney retook second from Suarez on lap 61.

Chastain was the first off pit road during a competition caution on lap 15, but on lap 28, the Team Penske duo of Logano and Blaney passed Chastain for the top-two. Blaney, then, took the lead from Logano two laps later.

Alex Bowman led laps before the competition caution, the first caution of the race, overtaking pole sitter Christopher Bell on lap two.

Bowman’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson made an unscheduled pit stop for an electrical issue before the first caution and spent time in the garage for repairs. He returned to the track before the end of the opening stage.

Busch was second to Chastain at the end of stage two. After overcoming a pit-road speeding penalty during the Keselowski caution, Busch got up to second just past lap 100.

After the opening stage, Blaney struggled on pit road when his car was dropped off the jack onto his team’s air hose, and Suarez was assessed a pot-road speeding penalty. Chastain restarted for stage two with the lead on lap 73 but lost the position to Denny Hamlin.

The early laps of the second stage were littered with cautions with three yellow flags between laps 75 and 87. After cautions for A.J. Allmendinger and Corey LaJoie, a 10-lap crash was the biggest crash in Cup Series competition at Auto Club.

“I took off on the restart and went from second to third gear, and all of a sudden, everybody in front of us just stopped,” Aric Almirola said. “I think the leader was just playing games, trying to prevent the runs coming from behind, and they stopped in the middle of the restart zone, right about where they should have been accelerating. It was just a huge accordion effect. We were back in 16th, so everybody just started stacking up, and you can’t stop on a dime. It’s disappointing to get wrecked out of the race like that on a silly ‘Mickey Mouse’ restart, but I should have known better.”

Chastain retook the lead from Hamlin on lap 98.

Hamlin finished Sunday’s race in the sixth position, Keselowski was seventh, Bowman eighth, Austin Dillon ninth and Logano 10th.

“Wish we had a little more speed overall with our Sport Clips Camry, but still a solid day,” Hamlin said. “I thought our balance was pretty good, just needed a little speed, there, and I thought we would be there in contention. I felt like we were a third-place car or so, so we just came up a little short of that. A decent day.”