NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch wins in overtime at Gateway

Kyle Busch claimed his third win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, matching William Byron for most, so far, this season, Sunday in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St Louis. The latest win came exactly 12 years after a physical altercation between Busch and now-car owner Richard Childress.

Busch also led a race-high 121 laps after starting on the pole.

“That was pretty awesome,” Busch said. “Man, to sit on the pole, lead a lot of laps and have my guys do such a great job today was pretty phenomenal for us.”

The race, scheduled for 240 laps, was sent into overtime by a caution for Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. on lap 236. Busch was the leader for the final restart with Kyle Larson in second.

Both Denny Hamlin and defending race winner Joey Logano got by Larson in the final two laps to finish second and third. Larson finished fourth and Martin Truex Jr. fifth.

“Yeah, I thought we were super dialed if it was 95 degrees like it was supposed to be with those delays; it kind of took away from the advantage I thought that we had,” Hamlin said. “I’m proud of this whole Sport Clips Toyota team; pit crew did a phenomenal job keeping us in it and doing really good on the money stop with about 60 to go. We are going to have to wait another to get that 50th (win).”

William Byron was the race leader when a blown brake rotor led to a blown right-front tire for Tyler Reddick and a caution on lap 173. But Byron lost positions to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Larson, who was first off pit road with a two-tire stop, Hamlin and Busch.

Erik Jones hit his tire changer, Thomas Hatcher, on pit road during the caution. Hatcher was, then, loaded into an ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

Busch took the lead on the lap-184 restart, and a Kyle vs. Kyle battle was on up front with Busch managing to retain the position.

That battle was interrupted by five late-race cautions, including the caution that sent the race into overtime. Two of those cautions included red flags. After Noah Gragson suffered a blown brake rotor that sent him into the wall on lap 198, the race was red-flagged for cleanup. The race also was red-flagged for repairs to the SAFER barrier after Austin Cindric clipped Austin Dillon, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was collected on on lap 219.

Other cautions in the final 50 laps included one on lap 205 when Christopher Bell spun after contact from Cindric and another for Gray Gaulding on lap 212.

Busch held off challenges from fellow-front-row starter Ryan Blaney throughout the 45-lap opening stage to dominate the stage and take the first available stage win.

Stage one also included an hour-and-45-minute-long red flag for nearby lightning on lap five. The race already was under a caution that came out on lap two for Reddick.

Blaney won the 95-lap second stage that ended on lap 140 after taking the lead from Busch on lap 61.

Busch took four tires during a lap-91 caution when Carson Hocevar, making his Cup Series debut, blew a right-front tire because of a brake-rotor problem and hit the wall.

“I had a blast. Just so thankful for the opportunity,” Hocevar said. “I don’t have a job for next year. I know Al Niece and Cody Efaw (of Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Truck Series) wants me to run for them, and I will forever run a race or however many. But man, I’m just so thankful that they gave me the opportunity – the opportunity to drive a Xfinity car and, now, driving a Cup car. I was running 16th — just so surreal for the first time ever. I thought we were going to have a good day and be in a good spot for Schluter Systems, Celsius, Spire Motorsports, Ryan Sparks and the No. 7 Chevy team. Hopefully, that call for a Cup ride isn’t the only one I get in my life.”

Busch restarted outside the top-five after Blaney and a few others took only two tires. Busch was able to get back up to second on lap 108 but couldn’t overtake Blaney.

The second stage got off to a slow start. After Michael McDowell got into the top-10 with a two-tire stop during the caution that followed stage one, he spun from contact from Ross Chastain on the lap-54 restart.

Meanwhile, two drivers who were in the top-five off pit road after stage one were put in the back for the restart — Cindric because of a pit-road speeding penalty and Truex for taking equipment (gas can) out of his pit box.

Truex was back inside the top-10 by the end of the stage.

Blaney lost the lead on pit road after stage two. He restarted third after coming out of the pits behind Reddick, who took two tires, and Byron.

Byron took the lead on the lap-149 restart.Finishing the Enjoy Illinois 300 sixth through 10th were Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Byron, McDowell and Kevin Harvick.