NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch’s pit crew gets makeover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Pit-road woes for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series continued through the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3, so several personnel changes have been made ahead of Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Shiloh Winsor is the new front-tire changer, replacing Michael Russell. Michael Johnson replaces Chris Jackson as rear-tire changer, and Doug Warwick replaces Garrett Crall as jack man. Warwick is the third jack man on the team in the first four races of the season. Crall replaced Josh Sobecki, who started the season with the team.

All three new crewmen on the No. 8 team are crew members on NASCAR Xfinity Series teams, and they’ll also continue with those respective teams.

“I don’t have any idea of where guys are coming from, what their background is or what their experience is,” Busch said at Phoenix on Friday. “I always just kind of assume that the Cup guys were the Xfinity guys, so news to me.”

Busch was penalized in the Las Vegas race when his crew pitted the car outside the pit box after Busch slid through his box with the spoiler outside the legal pit area. He finished the race in the 26th position.

Busch heads into the Phoenix race sixth in the driver points standings. He has one top-five/top-10 in the first three races of the season — a third at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

