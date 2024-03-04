NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson dominant at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 03: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson dominated the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, leading 181 laps of the 267-lap race to claim his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The win extends Chevrolet’s streak of wins to three to start the season. It also was Hendrick Motorsports’ fourth-straight win of the Pennzoil 400 and fifth win in the last seven Cup races at Las Vegas. The victory was Larson’s third at LVMS, including the most recent race there and the 2021 Pennzoil 400.

“I knew Tyler (Reddick) was going to be the guy to beat,” Larson said. “From the first stage, he was really fast, there. I was hoping those guys were going to get racing a little bit longer behind me, because I felt it was going to time out to where he was running really hard and getting the tow to catch me at the end. Thankfully, I was able to air-lock him a couple of laps and get him tight. I thought (Reddick) and Bubba (Wallace) were going to get working together again to build a run, so I was happy that didn’t happen.

“All in all, such a great, great job by this No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy team. Just their execution, restarts, pit road, all of that was great. Cool to get a win here in Las Vegas, again, back-to-back, and swept all the stages. Can’t ask for much more than that.”

Tyler Reddick finished second after closing on Larson in the final laps.

“We were pretty evenly matched, so I don’t know if there was anything that I really could’ve done to get around him,” Reddick said. “He would have had to make a big mistake or had some traffic kind of knock his wind around. It’s a solid effort for our team; that’s how we need to run, but I don’t like running second.”

Ryan Blaney finished third, and Ross Chastain was fourth. Ty Gibbs rounded out the top-five, despite trouble on pit road without first gear.

“I kind of stuck us in a hole, there, and we broke the transmission, which is kind of unfortunate that has to happen. That’s just part of it, and we fought back,” Gibbs said. “I put my team in a hole, there. No excuses. And we just kind of fought back, and my team gave me a really great He Gets Us Camry XSE this weekend, and we drove back to the front. So just need a little bit more to get to the lead, so we can go get a win, but really happy with my team.”

Larson gave up the lead to pit during the final cycle of stops on lap 213. He retook the position by passing Derek Kraus on lap 222, before Kraus made his final green-flag stop.

Kyle Busch, who was a frontrunner early in the race, was penalized for pitting outside of his pit box during his last green-flag stop. He wound up 26th at the checkered flag.

A Corey LaJoie spin on lap 235 resulted in the sixth and final caution of the race. Larson maintained his lead on pit road, and Chastain restarted second after a two-tire stop.

Reddick got by Chastain for second on lap 247.

Larson won the 80-lap opening stage after passing Kyle Busch on lap 61. Reddick also got by Busch late in the stage for second.

Larson took four tires and Busch two during a lap-27 caution that came out when Chris Buescher’s right-front wheel came off his car.

“We lost the nut and lost half the wheel,” Buescher said. “I think the tire stayed up under the fender. I’m not exactly sure just yet, but it looks like the nut came off and something in the suspension actually cut the wheel in half. It’s definitely not what we wanted with our Fastenal Ford Mustang out here today. We had a strong day yesterday. I was really proud of that effort. We got a good bunch, here, and we’re gonna be contenders. We’re gonna win some races, but it’s not gonna happen today.”

After the race was red-flagged for wall repair from Buescher’s impact, Daniel Suarez restarted up front, because he led a group of four drivers in staying out. Busch took the lead from Suarez on lap 43.

Larson first took the lead from pole sitter Joey Logano on lap three. A lap later, Larson’s HMS teammate William Byron moved into second.

The first caution came out for a Christopher Bell flat tire on lap 10. Everyone pitted, and Buescher was first among five drivers who took two tires. Suarez was fifth in that group.

Byron restarted seventh with four new tires on lap 16 and took the lead the next lap. He still was the leader at the time of the Buescher caution.

Debris on the grille and an overheating engine forced Byron into an unscheduled pit stop on lap 46.

Larson completed a stage sweep by winning the 85-lap stage two on lap 165. He took the lead from Denny Hamlin on lap 105 and ran up front most of the remainder of the stage.

Hamlin was second off pit road to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. after stage one, but Hamlin took the lead from his teammate on the lap 89 restart.

Larson gave up the lead during a cycle of green-flag pit stops but cycled back to the front on lap 121. He lost the lead to HMS teammate Alex Bowman when Bowman took only two tires to get off pit road first during a lap-156 caution for a Bell spin.

Larson retook the lead from his teammate on the lap-162 restart. And, again, Reddick was second at the end of stage two.

Noah Gragson finished the race in the sixth position. Truex finished seventh, Hamlin eighth, Logano ninth, and Byron finished 10th.