NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson dominates Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 23: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Valvoline Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two races after playoff elimination, reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson played playoff spoiler with a dominant performance and win Sunday in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He led 199 of 267 laps en route to his third win of the season.

“Definitely the best run we’ve had all year long,” Larson said. “We’ve been capable of it, I feel like, many weekends; we just haven’t quite put it all together. Cliff (Daniels, crew chief) gave a great speech this morning and got us all ready to go and focused, and I did my best to keep it out of the wall. I got in the wall a few times, but I could still make speed doing that.”

Ross Chastain bettered A.J. Allmendinger in a highly-contested, late-race battle for second. Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-five.

“We were solid all day,” Keselowski said. “Great stops and the car was really solid. We weren’t in a spot to dominate the race, but we were in a spot to run up front all day, and that is what we did. We are starting to gel and click as a team. It is exciting for RFK, and I am really happy for Violet Defense and everybody on the team. We are pushing and getting better. It was a solid day all day. I am really looking forward to Martinsville. We had a great test there just like we did here at Homestead. I really want to get a win before this year is over. If we keep building momentum like this I think we can do that.”

A cycle of green-flag pit stops was interrupted by a caution for a spin by playoff driver Ryan Blaney with 56 laps to go. Martin Truex Jr. and Chastain already had pitted under green but managed to stay on the lead lap. Larson, still needing to pit, stopped during the caution and restarted third behind Truex and Chastain.

Truex, the new race leader, lost that lead to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin with 51 laps remaining. But Truex retook the position with 47 to go.

An incident between Larson and Truex on pit road during the fifth and final caution for a Tyler Reddick with 23 laps to go put Larson back in the lead and Truex in 19th for the restart. Larson was back up to second by the caution and followed Truex down pit road. Truex slowed and turned quickly toward his pit box from the outside lane on pit road, resulting in Larson rear-ending him.

“I was just going behind him (Truex),” Larson said. “He had a hard left and was hard on the brakes at the same time, and I ran right in the back of him.”

Truex accepted part of the responsibility for the incident.

“It was really hard to see through these windshields right now with the sun like that and all the stuff covering it. I did see my box late, for sure,” Truex said. “So I slowed down before I turned out of the way of the 5 (Larson), there. Obviously, partly on me. I didn’t expect to get turned around. Glad nobody got hurt, there. Overall, just disappointing. To have a good day going like that and have a shot at winning and couldn’t close the deal. Hate it for my team. It’s been one of those years. Thanks to Bass Bro, Tracker, Cabela’s, Toyota, everybody that supports us and all our fans. We’re going to keep digging and win a bunch of races once we get through this rough patch.”

By the checkered flag, Truex made his way back up to sixth.

Larson’s dominance included two stage wins in the first 165 laps of the race. He won the 80-lap opening stage by a sizable margin over Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. Larson and Byron combined to lead the entire opening stage.

Byron started on the pole and led the first 26 laps. Larson, after starting the race in the fifth position, took second on lap five and, then, the lead from Byron on lap 27.

Byron retook the lead by getting off pit road first during the first caution of the race for a John Hunter Nemechek spin on lap 30. But on lap 38, Larson retook the lead and pulled away.

Reddick ran second to Larson for awhile in stage one but fell back to fourth by the end of the stage, also losing a position to Truex.

Larson only gave up the lead during the 85-lap second stage to pit during a cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 122. When the cycle completed on lap 128, Larson was back up front. And like his first stage win, Larson’s second stage win came at a sizable margin.

Stage two ended under caution after playoff driver Chase Briscoe wrecked out of the race on lap 160.

“The driver just made a mistake,” Briscoe said. I was really, really loose that run. We were really tight every other run. That green-flag run, we tried to get really free on the other side of it and just started taking really hard. I was hanging on with everything I had. It felt like I was on ice. Honestly, I wasn’t even running hard. I was trying to just get to the caution. We kept getting freer. I got sideways and had the wheel all the way to the right and ended up head-on into the wall. It is really frustrating to have it be something of my own doing. I am better than to be crashing by myself. It is really unfortunate. It makes our job easier next week, I guess. We don’t have to worry about points. We gotta go to Martinsville and win.”

Truex ran second to Larson for most of stage two after taking the position from Byron early in the stage.

Other top-10 finishers Sunday included Hamlin in seventh, Kevin Harvick in eighth, Kyle Busch ninth and Daniel Suarez in 10th.