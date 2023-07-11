NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson in running for second-straight ESPY

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson is among the drivers nominated for the “Best Driver” ESPY. The 2023 ESPYs, which recognize “Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly,” will be awarded Wednesday night. The awards program at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Other nominees in the “Best Driver” category include Brittany Force from the NHRA, NTT IndyCar Series driver Josef Newgarden and Formula One’s Max Verstappen.

Larson is the defending winner if the “Best Driver” ESPY as the 2022 recipient of the honor.

“Honored to receive the ESPY for ‘Best Driver’ last night” Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) tweeted after winning last year’s award. “Every nominee was deserving. Thank you to everyone who voted.”

Fresh off winning the 2021 Cup championship on the strength of a series-leading 10-win season, Larson won three more races in 2022 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.; Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International and Homestead-Miami Speedway. He finished last season seventh in the driver standings.

Larson is a two-time winner, so far, 19 races into the 2023 season, with victories at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Other “Best Driver” award winners from within the NASCAR community have included Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Tony Stewart, Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bobby Labonte and Dale Jarrett. Gordon and Johnson are four-time winners of the award.

ESPYs are fan-voting, and voting remains open here

