NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson makes 2024 Indy 500 plans

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson will attempt the Coca-Cola 600/Indianapolis 500 Memorial Day weekend double in 2024. Larson’s plans to contest the NTT IndyCar Series flagship race with Arrow McLaren next year was revealed Thursday.

“I’m super excited,” Larson said. “Competing at the Indianapolis 500 is a dream of mine and something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time – since I was a child, before I ever began competing in sprint cars. To do it with McLaren and Mr. Hendrick, especially, is a dream come true. I’m grateful for the opportunity and am really looking forward to it, even though it’s still about a year-and-a-half away. I’m really looking forward to competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Charlotte 600 and maybe even get a win or two that day.”

Larson’s NASCAR Cup Series car owner, Rick Hendrick, will co-own the Indy Car entry and sponsor it through his HendrickCars.com business.

A few NASCAR drivers have tried the double over the years, most recently Kurt Busch in 2014. He was the top rookie at Indy with a sixth-place finish in the Indianapolis 500 but suffered an engine failure in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway later that evening.

Busch retired from full-time competition in the NASCAR Cup Series last year.

Former NASCAR and Indy Racing League driver Tony Stewart also made multiple attempts at the NASCAR/IndyCar double.

The 2023 season will be Larson’s third as driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Cup Series. He has 19-career Cup Series wins, 13 since joining HMS. He won a series-leading 10 races in 2021 en route to the 2021 Cup Series championship. After winning three races last year, he finished the 2022 season seventh in the driver standings.

Larson has not contested an IndyCar race.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).

Shop for Larson merchandise at Fanatics.