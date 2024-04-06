NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson marks HMS milestone with Martinsville pole

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson, the defending winner of the Cook Out 400, will begin his attempt to defend the win from the pole Sunday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. He recorded a 19.718-second/96.034 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday evening. Larson’s pole also is his second-straight in the Cup Series for 2024 as he won the pole the previous weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

“That was a bit unexpected,” Larson said. “I knew we would be good, but wasn’t sure we’d be that good. It’s really cool to sit on the pole for Hendrick’s 40th anniversary. It looks like all four Hendrick cars are good, too. It’s a great day for the organization. We just got to execute in the race.”

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. will start the race alongside Larson on the front row after a lap in the final round of qualifying that was just 0.001 seconds slower than Larson’s

Larson and Wallace were fast throughout qualifying. Wallace led group A drivers in the opening round with a 19.798-second-95.646 mph lap. Larson’s 19.641-second/96.411 mph lap in round one led drivers in group B.

Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott qualified third for the race that will mark Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary. Three of the team’s four entries advanced to round two and qualified in the top-10. Teammate Alex Bowman qualified 10th.

Other drivers advancing to the final round of qualifying and claiming race starting positions in the top-10 include Martin Truex Jr. in fourth, Chase Briscoe fifth, Joey Logano sixth, Josh Berry seventh, Denny Hamlin eighth and Ryan Blaney in ninth.

“We had a good day today,” Berry said. “The car is good. We had a solid run, and starting in the top-10 is a good day for us. I felt like I slipped a little bit into turn one on the second lap, which hurt us. As close as it is, that was probably the difference. Overall, it was a great day, and I am proud of the guys. We will keep working on it. We have a good starting spot for tomorrow, and we have a good Mustang. We just need to go race and execute and have a good solid day on pit road. You never know what can happen.”