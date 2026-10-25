NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson masters draft at Talladega

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 25: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 25, 2026 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson claimed his first win on a drafting track Sunday in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. It was the first win on a drafting track for the two-time series champion.

“What a day. Just can’t really say enough about it,” Larson said. “We had so much help from our Chevy teammates throughout the whole field, all day long, and it really allowed us to just feel like I was on offense. Our No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet was really good and handled well. That last lap got crazy. Austin Hill was doing an amazing job pushing me, and he was just on me really tight in (turns) one and two. I just didn’t feel confident to turn my hands, and it just kind of wandered me up the track. He was able to get underneath me, and I thought it was over for me right there, but I don’t know what happened. Just momentum and energy got broke up and here we came. Just wild how it ended up, there.”

Hendrick Motorsports finished one-two at Talladega with Larson’s teammate William Byron in second. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished third, Ross Chastain fourth and Cole Custer rounded out the top-five.

The race distance was extended by a lap, from 188 to 189 laps, by an overtime restart that followed a large crash on lap 183. Joey Logano’s car landed on its roof, and other drivers involved included Carson Hocevar, Riley Herbst, Erik Jones, Austin Cindric, Brad Keselowski, Daniel Suarez, A.J. Allmendinger, Chris Buescher, Chase Briscoe, Josh Berry, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Alex Bowman, Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen.

“It looks like I just got a little push in the wrong spot, there,” Logano said. “It was a very much a Talladega Nights moment like, ‘Oh, no. I’m upside down. This is not good moment.’ But I can’t think the safety crew enough. They did an amazing job flipping that thing over. The car did a great job. The last time I flipped, it was crushed on my head. This time, I don’t think anything really caved or crushed at all. I appreciate what NASCAR has done. Thank you and the safety team for getting me out of there. There were some vicious hits in that one. I’m just happy to be alive.”

Larson led 23 laps in the race. Buescher led a race-high 53 laps before a 32nd-place finish.

Larson was second to Todd Gilliland for the final restart but took the lead when the race returned to green. Stenhouse took the lead, and Larson fell to 11th on the final lap before retaking the top spot.

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing was the class of the field in the 98-lap opening stage. Buescher took the stage-one win after leading over 40 laps of the stage. RFK teammates Ryan Preece and Keselowski were second and third at stage-end with Preece leading over 20 laps of the stage.

The RFK trio got together and pulled away from the competition. They had a lead of more than 30 seconds by the time they pitted on lap 51. After the cycle of stops, they were more than 40 seconds ahead of the competition. Their lead still was more than 30 seconds by the end of stage one.

Their lead still first stage was problematic for Christopher Bell. He spun into the inside wall on lap 56. Bell pitted, again, with a cut right-front tire a few laps later.

Hendrick Motorsports duo Larson and Byron were best of the rest in fourth and fifth in stage one but pitted too early after the stage and were sent to the back.

Logano won the 45-lap second stage at lat 143 with Larson in second.

Logano led significant stage-two laps before the first caution for an on-track incident on lap 132. The caution was for a large crash involving Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson, Suarez, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., John Hunter Nemechek, Preece, Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs and Gray Gaulding.

“Just trying to protect lanes and kind of got to the top lane and got big shoves,” Blaney said. “I don’t know. Everyone just pushing hard and things kind of got squirrely.”

Larson and Logano were among a handful of drivers who stayed out during the caution, and they finished the stage side-by-side.

Buescher was back up front after stage two, because he led a group of cars that stayed out after the stage.

Hocevar finished the race in the sixth position, Gilliland was seventh, Hamlin eighth, Bowman ninth and Michael McDowell 10th.