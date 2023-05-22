NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson notches third All-Star win

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway was fruitful for Kyle Larson. After dominating and winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race there in a substitute role Saturday, Larson also was dominant in the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday night on his way to a second North Wilkesboro win in as many days.

Sunday night’s win was Larson’s third in the All-Star Race at three different tracks in the last five seasons. His previous wins in the exhibition event came in 2021 at Texas Motor Speedway and in 2019 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

“I can’t even tell you what it means — my third all-star win at my third different track,” Larson said. “We could feel the atmosphere all weekend. We had a great car on the long run, there; just was thinking that, for sure, there was going to be a caution, right?”

Teammates from 23XI Racing, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and Tyler Reddick, finished second and third. Chase Briscoe was fourth, and Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five.

Larson took the lead from pole sitter Daniel Suarez on lap 55 after Suarez led the first 54 laps. Larson then led the remainder of the 200-lap race.

“We drove from dead last to the lead and checked out like 12 or 13 seconds. What an amazing car,” Larson said. “Everything my car did bad Friday it did great today.”

Larson was among about one-third of the drivers in the 24-driver race field who pitted during the first caution on lap 16 when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun after being clipped by Erik Jones. Larson was nabbed speeding on pit road and, as a result, restarted in the back.

Larson quickly worked his way toward the front, though. He was inside the top-three by lap 51. When Larson took the lead, he pulled away and was still running faster laps that William Byron and Kyle Busch after they took new tires just past lap 60.

Other pit-road penalties included a speeding penalty for Ross Chastain and an uncontrolled-tire penalty for Joey Logano during a lap-100 competition caution. After the competition-caution, the remainder of the race ran caution-free.

Ryan Blaney finished sixth, Suarez seventh, and Jones eighth. Ty Gibbs finished ninth after advancing to the All-Star Race from the All-Star Open. Logano finished 10th.