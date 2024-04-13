NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson notches third-straight pole

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson retained his recent stranglehold on NASCAR Cup Series pole starting positions. With a 28.366-second/190.369 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, he claimed the pole for Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. It’s his third-consecutive pole. It also is Hendrick Motorsports’ 250th Cup Series pole.

VIDEO: Larson talks about his Texas pole.

“Cool to get three poles in a row,” Larson said. “Two hundred fiftieth pole, also, for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series, which is amazing, and glad I can contribute to some sort of numbers since William (Byron) has been stealing all the thunder, here, lately. Just a great day and really, really happy to get a pole. Since we’ve gone to the Next Gen car, this has been a place where I’ve really struggled with qualifying. Like committing into turn one, and I told myself I was going to commit today, and it paid off. Happy about that.”

Ty Gibbs will start alongside Larson on the front row Sunday after qualifying second.

Larson was fast throughout qualifying. His 28.338-second/190.577 mph round-one lap led group B drivers. Tyler Reddick was tops among group A drivers in the opening round with a 28.357-second/190.429 mph lap. Gibbs was second in group A in round one.

Reddick wound up fourth in round two. Both 23XI Racing teams advanced to round two of qualifying to set the top-10 of the race starting grid. Reddick’s teammate Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. qualified 10th.

Gibbs will be joined in the top-10 for the green flag by two of this Joe Gibbs Racing teammates. Christopher Bell also qualified in the top-10 in third, and Martin Truex Jr. qualified ninth.

Chase Briscoe qualified fifth while Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron qualified sixth. Team Penske drivers Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric qualified seventh and eighth, respectively.

Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson failed to make laps in qualifying after practice crashes. Both will start the race in the back, Busch in a backup car. Johnson’s team plans to repair its primary car.