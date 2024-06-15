NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson on pole for first Iowa race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson will start on the pole for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, the Iowa Corn 350, on Sunday. He claimed his fourth pole of the season and 20th of his career with a 23.084-second/136.458 mph lap during qualifying session.

“It was challenging, for sure,” Larson said. “It wasn’t as challenging as I was expecting. I had just watched everybody, and everybody was really loose and on edge. I just tried to be under the edge a little bit, I guess. My lap felt fairly smooth and a little edgy, but nothing as bad as I was expecting. It helped to go last; it helped to be able to watch everybody. Got to talk with Cliff (Daniels, crew chief) before I went out.”

Ryan Blaney qualified second to start alongside Larson on the front row. Josh Berry, Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-five in qualifying.

Rain significantly delayed the start of qualifying, so NASCAR scrapped its regular two-round format in favor of a single-round session. Qualifiers still were in two groups with the top-five drivers in each group getting top-10 starting spots on speed across the two groups. For positions outside the top-10, group A cars made-up the outside line, or even-numbered starting positions, of the grid, based on speed. Group B cars were put in inside line starting spots, or odd starting positions, based on their speeds.

“Happy to get the pole,” Larson said. “I was hoping for rain and didn’t know how we would qualify.”

With speeds faster among group B drivers, the top-five starters came from that group with group A drivers rounding out the top-10 of the race starting grid. As a matter-of-fact, 15 of the 18 drivers in group B ran laps faster than the best lap in group A.

Chase Briscoe qualified sixth with the fastest lap among group A drivers — 23.676 seconds/133.046 mph. Qualifying seventh through 10th were Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, third HMS driver Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell.

Although Bell qualified 10th, he’ll drop to the back for the start of Sunday’s race, along with Austin Cindric. Bell and Cindric went to backup cars after practice crashes.