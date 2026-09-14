NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson snaps winless streak

MADISON, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 13: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, poses with the winner sticker on his car in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on September 13, 2026 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson finally claimed his first win of 2026 in the Enjoy Illinois 300, the 28th race of the season and the second race of the Chase, Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.

“Yeah, it feels great,” Larson said. “And, honestly, I mean, it doesn’t feel like it’s been 51 races. You know, I feel like we’ve been in contention and had shots to win. We’ve just had to work really hard at it, stay patient and trust in the process. I’m so proud of the team; proud of Cliff Daniels (crew chief), the pit crew, everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. What a day for Hendrick Motorsports. Three in the top-five at a track that doesn’t suit our style — that just shows the hard work that’s gone into it. I did not think that I would break the streak here. I was more looking at next week, but this definitely built some momentum, and we just have to keep it going. There’s still a lot of racing left, but we need more days like today.”

Hendrick Motorsports took a one-two finish and three finishes inside the top-four at WWT with Larson’s teammates Alex Bowman and William Byron in second and fourth. Joey Logano finished third after leading a race-high 96 laps, and Ross Chastain finished fifth.

“I mean, I was backwards right here on the frontstretch at one point,” Chastain said. “To recover from that and, then, stay out with that last strategy with older tires, it was enough to hold on with this No. 1 Busch Light Chevy. We just needed to protect the top. I couldn’t let anyone get to my right-rear. The 5 (Larson)and 24 (Byron) they went by me on fresher tires on the bottom on the restarts. We just could not get off the corner on the bottom, especially off of (turn) two on the restarts. But I’m very, very happy after the year this team has had. This feels really good.”

Larson led 80 laps of the race that was scheduled for 240 laps but extended by two overtime restarts. The race first went into overtime after a lap-239 caution for Chris Buescher and, again, after a lap-242 caution when Shane van Gisbergen spun from contact from Carson Hocevar.

In all, the yellow flag waved 18 times, setting a new track record and record for the 2026 season.

Larson took the lead from Logano by staying out during a lap-155 caution for Ryan Blaney. But on lap 164, Brad Keselowski took the lead. Keselowski finished the race in the 12th position after leading 55 laps.

“We had a lot of bright spots today,” Keselowski said. “Our pit crew was strong; it was one of our better cars of the year. The crashes hurt our strategy, but all in all, a really great day for the No. 6 Castrol team.”

Logano took the lead on a lap-182 restart that followed a lap-176 caution for Riley Herbst. Logano, then, made a two-tire stop during a lap-199 caution for Noah Gragson, but Kesrlowski was back up front after staying out.

Lagano retook the lead on lap 220, soon after a lap-214 caution for Chase Elliott and Chase Briscoe.

Larson took the lead on a lap-228 restart after a lap-223 caution for Christopher Bell, 23XI Racing teammates Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and Tyler Reddick, Josh Berry and Byron. Right after Larson retook the lead, the yellow flag waved, again, for Reddick, A.J. Allmendinger, Daniel Suarez and Ty Dillon.

Two late-race cautions led to red flags for track cleanup.

Logano won the opening 45-lap stage after starting the race on the pole and leading the entire stage. Christopher Bell was second and Larson third.

A significant portion of stage one ran under caution. The yellow flag waved four times in the first 45 laps. The first caution came out for Herbst on lap six. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun on lap 15, and the yellow flag came back out on the lap-20 restart for van Gisbergen, Noah Gragson, Michael McDowell, Suarez and Cody Ware. Van Gisbergen brought out another caution when he spun as a result of contact with Allmendinger

on lap 28.

Larson won the second stage at lap 131. He took the lead from Chastain on lap 81 and pulled away. Logano was second and Keselowski third. Stage two was scheduled to end on lap 140, but a caution for Zane Smith ended the stage early.

The theme of frequent cautions continued into the early laps of stage two, and pit strategies varied. After pitting during a caution in stage one, Keselowski stayed out after the opening stage to restart as the leader for stage two.

Keselowski and most of the race field pitted during a lap-64 caution for Herbst and Allmendinger. Chastain took the lead as one of the handful of drivers who stayed out. Chastain pitted under green on lap 129.

Stage two also included a caution on lap 56 when Erik Jones spun as a result of contact from Ty Gibbs.

Logano got off pit road after the stage to take the lead from Larson. As soon as the race restarted on lap 141, the yellow flag was displayed, again, for Wallace Jr., Briscoe and Byron.