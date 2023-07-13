NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson, Spire pit crews rotate tire changers

By AMANDA VINCENT

A knee injury for Calvin Teague, rear tire changer on the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team of Kyle Larson in the NASCAR Cup Series, has resulted in a shuffling of pit crew members between the No. 5 HMS team and Spire Motorsports’ two Cup Series teams for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Spire Motorsports gets its pit crews from Hendrick Motorsports.

Rod Cox from the No. 7 Spire team of Corey LaJoie will fill-in for Teague on Larson’s team. Meanwhile, Dawson Backus from the No. 77 Spire team of Ty Dillon will substitute for Cox. Mike Moss will sub for Backus on Dillon’s team.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.

Get your Kyle Larson gear here!