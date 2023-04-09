NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson starts Bristol dirt race from pole

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 10: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, enters his car in the garage areaduring practice for the NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 10, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson, perhaps the NASCAR Cup Series’ most experienced dirt racer, will start on the pole Sunday night for the Cup Series’ yearly race on a dirt surface — the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Larson will share the front row with Austin Dillon for an all-Chevrolet front row.

The starting grid for Sunday night’s race was determined by four 15-lap heat races Saturday evening. Starting points were earned through heat-race finishing positions (10 points for a win, nine points for second, eight for third, etc.) and position improvement from heat starting position to finishing position. The starting grid was then set by most points to least.

Larson won the third heat race from the sixth starting position for a total of 15 points. Dillon earned 14 points in the first heat by winning after starting fifth.

J.J. Yeley notched the third starting spot for Sunday night’s race after starting last (ninth) and driving up to third in the third heat. He’ll share row two of Sunday’s starting grid with Christopher Bell.

“They went well,” Yeley said of the heat races. “We “, obviously, didn’t know what to expect. I tried to roll the bottom on our first two little hot laps. Just judging off the previous heat race, the car didn’t feel very good, so I’m a dirt guy by nature, and I knew all of those guys were gonna fight for the bottom, so I said, ‘The heck with it.’ I was gonna go to the top, and the car handled really, really good up there. It took me a couple of laps to get into a rhythm. It felt like I might have been just a little bit better than the leaders once we got into third, and then, I started overdriving, and it just takes one little mistake to give up everything that you gained. To come from the back and finish third, I think it’ll be good for points and put us somewhere near the front half, which I’m thinking anything can happen here tomorrow.”

Qualifying sixth through 10th were Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, Ryan Preece, Ryan Blaney and William Byron.

In addition to Dillon and Larson, Blaney and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. also were heat winners Saturday. They didn’t receive passing points, though, after starting first for their respective heat races.

Wallace will start 11th Sunday.