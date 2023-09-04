NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson starts playoffs with Southern 500 win

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson kicked off the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a win Sunday night in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. With his third win of the season, Larson cemented his advancement to round two of the playoffs.

“What a great way to start the playoffs,” Larson said.

Toyota driver Tyler Reddick finished second to Larson’s Chevrolet, and Chris Buescher’s Ford was third to give all three active manufacturers in the Cup Series representation inside the top-three. Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron was fourth to give HMS two cars inside the top-five. Ross Chastain finished fifth.

“It was really good,” Buescher said. “This BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang was strong. I’m really proud of everybody on this team. This is the first time we’ve had Build Subs on board. I know Brad has had it several times, but I’m proud to have a bunch of them out here with us and to get a good, solid day. It just goes to show that what we’ve been doing at RFK the last several months is doing a good job, working hard and getting the results. It hurts a little bit to be that close to a win. We had a little bit more speed a couple times, there, and, then, Byron was really fast, and we had to start defending that, and that actually checked us up a little bit in the process, but it was a really strong day for us. I’m really proud of that and a heck of a start.”

Larson took the lead after a caution for a Ryan Newman spin interrupted a green-flag cycle of pit stops on lap 310. Larson, then, led the remainder of the 367-lap race that previously was led by Reddick.

Newman was both a blessing and a curse for Kevin Harvick. Harvick was second and closed on then-leader Reddick as Reddick struggled to get by Newman’s lapped car just before Newman’s spin. The spin, then, caught Harvick heading for pit road. The pits closed just in time for Harvick to receive a penalty for pitting while pit road closed.

Denny Hamlin dominated the first 270 laps of the race, leading 177 laps before having to make an extra pit stop for a loose wheel during a previous cycle of green-flag stops. Hamlin gave up the lead to pit on lap 270. He returned to pit road on lap 273.

“It’s really tough to tell. It looked like the left-rear was still tightening as we were gone,” Hamlin said. “It’s close enough to where it didn’t matter. What I felt, I was in a crash. I had to bring it in and just turned the day upside-down.”

Reddick cycled to the lead after that round of stops.

Hamlin, meanwhile, went a lap down and was collected in a crash that also involved Todd Gilliland, Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell and resulted in a caution on lap 331.

“Just got in the marbles in turn two and damaged the car, really. That was pretty much the story of our night,” Bell said.

Hamlin won the first of two 115-lap stages after taking the lead from Reddick on lap 92. Reddick still was second to his car co-owner at the end of the stage.

Reddick’s 23XI Racing teammate Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. spun as the stage ended.

Hamlin first took the lead from Reddick on lap 63, but after the second cycle of green-flag pit stops completed on lap 71, Reddick was, again, the race leader.

Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and pole sitter Bell led until pitting during the first cycle of stops on lap 33. His car fell off its jack, and he wound up sixth when the cycle completed. Reddick was the new leader with Hamlin in second.

Bell made significant contact with the wall on lap 114.

Hamlin dominated the second stage on his way to completing a stage sweep with a stage-two win on lap 230.

Bell stayed out longer and led laps during a cycle of green-flag pit stops that began at lap 150. But Hamlin retook the lead several laps before Bell finally completed the cycle with his stop on lap 163.

The yellow flag waved on lap 180 and the red flag on lap 189 for darkness in turns three and four when track lighting malfunctioned.

The yellow flag also waved in stage two when B.J. McLeod’s engine blew on lap 216 and, again, on lap 225 for a crash involving Austin Cindric and Ty Gibbs.

Several drivers pitted during the Gibbs-Cindric caution or after stage two, but Hamlin and other frontrunners opted to stay out.

In all, the yellow flag waved eight times Sunday night. Late-race cautions included one on lap 319 for a crash involving Daniel Suarez, Harrison Burton and Alex Bowman.

Finishing sixth through 10th in the Southern 500 were Brad Keselowski, Wallace, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and defending race winner Erik Jones.