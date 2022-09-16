NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson sticks with Hendrick through 2026

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 03: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, waits on the grid during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 03, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hendrick Motorsports has signed a milti-year contract extension with reigning NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson behind the wheel of the No. 5 Chevrolet with sponsorship from HendrickCars.com through the 2026 season. Larson’s contract with the team was set to expire at the end of this season.

“When Kyle joined our team, the expectations were sky high from both inside and outside the organization. To say he’s exceeded them would be an understatement,” HMS owner Rick Hendrick said. “Not only has Kyle proven himself as a champion driver, he’s performed at a championship level outside of the race car. We’re proud to continue our relationship and to see him represent our team and our brands in such positive ways. The years to come are very bright.”

Larson is in his second season as driver of the No. 5 Hendrick-owned Chevy after an indefinite suspension that spanned most of the 2020 season and his firing from Chip Ganassi Racing. In his first season with Hendrick Motorsports, Larson won a Cup Series-leading 10 races en route to the series championship, a second-consecutive title for HMS.

Larson has two wins, 10 top-fives and 14 top-10 finishes, so far, in 2022 and, once again, made the playoffs.

“I can’t explain how much this opportunity means,” Larson said. “The chance to compete for the top team and best sponsors in racing is something every driver dreams about. I’m humbled to have incredible people in my corner and amazing support from so many fans. Thanks to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group for believing in me, Cliff (Daniels, crew chief) and our team. Even though we’ve done some great things so far, I truly believe our best is ahead of us.”

