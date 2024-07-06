NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson takes Chicago pole

NEWTON, IOWA – JUNE 15: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, looks on during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway on June 15, 2024 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson claimed his career-best fifth pole of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season Saturday with a 87.836-second/90.168 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying Saturday at the Chicago street course. He’ll start first in the Grant Park 165 on Sunday after a last-round qualifying lap that bettered Ty Gibbs by 0.01 seconds.

VIDEO: Kyle Larson’s post-qualifying press conference

“Honestly, it was better than my first lap, but I thought I had better grip on my first lap,” Larson said. “That was pretty awesome. It’s pretty awesome to get a pole here in Chicago. I can’t thank my team enough, Chevy, everybody involved. We’ve checked the first box, and hopefully, we can keep going.”

Gibbs qualified second to start alongside Larson on the front row.

Larson and Gibbs were fast throughout qualifying. Larson’s 87.518-second/90.496 mph round-one lap was best among drivers in group A. Gibbs’ 87.932-second/90.070 mph round-one qualifying lap was best in group B.

Toyota drivers dominated group B in the opening round. Four Toyotas were in the top-five in group B to advance to the final round. That Toyota brigade included both 23XI Racing drivers — Tyler Reddick and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

Reddick qualified fourth to share row two of the race starting grid with third-place qualifier Michael McDowell. Wallace qualified sixth.

“I was trying to get my Ford Mustang on the pole,” McDowell said. “We were close, right? So proud of everybody. We made good changes in between round one and two, because I felt like Larson and SVG (Shane van Gisbergen) sort of had everybody covered, there. Then, we went into that next round and made some gains and got close. You know what it means to get a pole and track position and all that. So we’re starting up front; we’ll have a great shot at it with the White Sox Ford Mustang. It would just be easier if you were controlling the start, but we’re in for a battle tomorrow, and we’ve got a fast car and a good opportunity to try to execute and put ourselves in position to win, and we’ve got to have speed to do that, and we have the speed to do it.”

Last year’s race winner, Shane van Gisbergen, qualified fifth.

Christopher Bell qualified seventh, Alex Bowman eighth and Daniel Suarez ninth. Brad Keselowski advanced to round two and qualified 10th but spun in round two.

Several other drivers — including Corey LaJoie, Josh Berry, Harrison Burton and Chrish Buescher — sustained damage to their cars with spins in the opening round of qualifying.

A full field of 40 drivers/cars entered the race, but the No. 66 MBM Motorsports team of Josh Bilicki withdrew after multiple inspection failures.