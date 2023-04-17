NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson victorious at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson won the NOCO 400 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Sunday. It was his first win at Martinsville, but his 21st-career NASCAR Cup Series win and his second of the 2023 season. It also was Hendrick Motorsports’ 28th Cup Series win at the short track.

“Just a huge congratulations to this whole No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy team and Hendrick Motorsports,” Larson said. “I feel like Cliff (Daniels, crew chief) and everybody did a great job all day on pit road – making the right calls, having great pit stops, and then, it all kind of worked out for me, there, at the end. We had a great car. That was the best my car had been, I think, being able to get out front and manage.

“But, yeah, I never would have thought that I would win, here, at Martinsville. This place has been so tough on me. Just does not suit my driving style at all. I like to charge the center. I like to roll momentum, and that’s just not what this place is like. Thanks to Cliff Daniels and everybody for making me feel like I know what I’m doing sometimes around here. I just can’t believe it.”

Joey Logano finished second, and Martin Truex Jr. was third to give all three manufacturers in the series representation inside the top-three of the finishing order. Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five.

Larson took the lead from Logano on lap 371 of the 400-lap race and pulled away. Logano fell to the back for the start of the race after an unapproved adjustment to fix a water leak. He took the lead by staying out during the fifth and final caution for J.J. Yeley on lap 342. Larson restarted fifth after a two-tire stop.

Also during the last caution, Kevin Harvick, who led laps and ran inside the top-five throughout the race to that point, pitted twice because of a loose wheel and flat tire.

Before the final caution, Briscoe was the race leader. He lost the lead to Denny Hamlin on lap 258. But after a caution for Anthony Alfredo on lap 302 interrupted a cycle of green-flag pit stops, Briscoe was back up front after the round of stops completed under yellow.

Stewart-Haas Racing was dominant throughout the race and swept stage wins in the first half. Ryan Preede led a race-high 135 laps, and Briscoe led 109.

Preece claimed his first-career Cup Series stage one lap 80 after starting on the pole and leading the entire opening stage. His Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola was second at the end of the stage after taking the position from front-row starter Daniel Suarez.

Suarez also lost third to Tyler Reddick in the final 10 laps of the first stage.

Preece continued to run up front until he was nabbed for speeding on pit road during the first caution of the race that came out when Harrison Burton spun as a result of contact from Erik Jones on lap 132.

“I sped off pit road, I guess,” Preece said. “That, ultimately, cost us the track position. We had a really fast race car, so once we got in the back, it was so hard to do anything, so that’s on me. I’ll take blame for that. I was trying to beat them out and, ultimately, got snapped speeding. It’s unfortunate, but when we had track position I think it showed that we had a really fast HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang, but you can’t do those things. You can’t make mistakes. I pride myself on not making mistakes, so that was pretty brutal, there, but, like I’ve said, we have a fast race car and really felt like we could’ve probably swept the stages and ran top-three or top-five. We were just as good as anybody, but it’s really tough. Dirty air against the pack. You didn’t want to smash them out of the way, but it was really hard to move around.”

Harvick won the 100-lap second stage on lap 180 after taking the lead from Ross Chastain on lap 167. That lap was the first lap led by Harvick at Martinsville in seven years. SHR teammate Briscoe was second at stage-end.

Chastain inherited the lead by staying out during the Burton caution. Todd Gilliland took two tires during the caution to go from 15th to fifth for the restart. He, then, moved up to second. By the end of stage two, Chastain and Gilliland were back to sixth and seventh in the running order.

Briscoe became the third SHR driver to lead laps when he beat Harvick off pit road after the second stage.

Almirola finished sixth in Sunday’s race, Ryan Blaney was seventh, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. eighth and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. was ninth. Chase Elliott finished 10th in his first race after a six-race absence because of a snowboarding injury.

“Yeah, it was pretty good. Honestly, it was about what I expected, so that’s a good thing,” Elliott said. “”It was warm. I’ve been sitting on the couch for six weeks, so I think that probably hurt me more than anything. But our NAPA Chevy, we struggled every run but the last one. We finally got it going, there, at the end, and I was able to make some passes and do things that I didn’t really think I’d be capable of doing, or at least of us fixing it to that degree, here, at the race track. So I was pleasantly surprised by that. Got us a top-10 out of our first day back, so that’s definitely something to not be too bummed about.”