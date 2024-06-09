NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson wins at Sonoma

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson claimed his third win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday in the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. It was his second-career win at Sonoma and his fifth-career victory on a road course. The win also was Hendrick Motorsports’ eighth Sonoma win with three different drivers.

Michael McDowell finished second, and Chris Buescher was third. Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott finished fourth, and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-five.

Martin Truex Jr. took the white flag in second but ran out of fuel on the final lap. He wound up 27th at the checkered flag.

Buescher led most of the second half of the 110-lap race and ran up front for 32 laps laps, second to Tyler Reddick’s race-high 35 laps-led. He was the race leader when the final cycle of green-flag pit stops got underway on lap 64. Buescher gave up the lead to pit on lap 68.

Truex also pitted on lap 68.

Larson, though, was on newer tires for the final run of the race. He and Elliott stayed out longer and led laps before making their final stops — Larson on lap 80 and Elliott on lap 84.

“I didn’t know what we were doing as far as strategy,” Larson said. “I was just out there banging laps away. I don’t know; we study all the strategy, but it’s like doing homework. I don’t really know what I’m looking at. I was like, ‘Well, man, these guys are going to have to pit another time maybe.’ Then, we said we had to go race and pass these guys. I got a bit nervous. I knew I’d be quick from the get-go, but I thought once the tires would come up to temp, it would even-off too much.”

Buescher retook the lead when the cycle completed with Elliott’s stop.

Truex and Larson passed Buescher on lap 102. Then, Larson took the lead from Truex on the same lap.

Reddick won stage one at lap 25 with Ryan Blaney in second.

Reddick started the race on the front row alongside pole sitter Joey Logano. Logano ran up front until he was among a group of cars that pitted during a lap-15 caution for Ty Gibbs.

“Yeah, I hit the (turn 11) inside wall with our He Gets Us Camry,” Gibbs said. “I was finding grip down there and was making up time, and then, got too close and clipped the wall and hurt the right-front.”

Reddick was among the drivers who stayed out and restarted as the leader while Logano restarted outside the top-20. On the lap-19 restart, Logano was part of a caution-causing crash that also involved Chase Briscoe, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Harrison Burton.

More cars pitted during the lap-19 yellow flag, but Reddick and others opted to stay out for the remainder of the stage.

The first caution of the race came early when Denny Hamlin blew his engine on lap two.

“It’s just the gearing is a little weird for the track,” Hamlin said. “It’s a lot of high-end RPM stuff, but the same as everyone else, and I’m just not really sure. They’ll look at it and figure it out, but certainly, not ideal.”



Buescher won the 30-lap second stage at lap 55. He became the race leader when Reddick gave up the position to make his first pit stop of the race under green on lap 53.



Reddick led most of the stage. When pit strategies varied because of the high number of cautions, he waited the longest to make his initial stop.



The yellow flag waved seven times in the first half of the race, three times for on-track incidents in stage two.



Will Brown brought out a caution on lap 32 with a mechanical issue in his Cup Series debut. On the lap-35 restart, a multi-car incident involving Erik Jones, Josh Berry, Truex, Austin Dillon, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Cam Waters.

On, the lap-40 restart, the yellow flag waved again for Austin Cindric, Noah Gragson and McDowell.



Finishing the Toyota / Save Mart 350 sixth through 10th were A.J. Allmendinger, Blaney, Reddick, Bell and Todd Gilliland.