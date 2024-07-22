NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson wins fuel-mileage race at Indy

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson marked NASCAR’s return to the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval with a Brickyard 400 win Sunday. It was his fourth win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, most of any driver.

“What a job by our team,” Larson said. “I mean, never gave up at all. We had the pit-stop issue, there, early on. Just fought, dug and had things work out. Just can’t thank them enough. Hendrickcars.com, Valvoline, Chevrolet, JINYA Ramen Bar, Prime. all the fans, too. I love you, Indiana fans. I know you guys love me, too.”

Tyler Reddick finished second after leading a race-high 40 laps, and Ryan Blaney was third.

After two overtimes, the race ended under caution. Ryan Preece wrecked and was stopped on the race track on the penultimate lap, but the white flag was displayed before the yellow flag that, ultimately, ended the race.

The event, scheduled for 160 laps, had already turned into a fuel-mileage race before the overtimes that extended the distance to 167 laps.

After a Kyle Busch spin on lap 159 resulted in the first overtime, Brad Keselowski lined up for the restart as the leader, having last pitted on lap 102. Blaney was second after last pitting on lap 112. Larson was in the best shape on fuel after pitting on lap 123. He was third for the first overtime.

Keselowski fell off the track for pit road for the initial overtime, allowing Larson to move up to the first spot in the inside lane. On the lap-162 restart, he took the lead from Blaney.

“It was hard fought. I thought we had a really good shot to win today,” Blaney said. “I appreciate Menards and Atlas and Ford and the 12 group for putting us in position. Our car was fast, and I thought we had really good strategy. We were the front guy of having to save a little bit of gas, but I thought we put ourselves in a great spot. I knew the 6 (Keselowski) was probably going to run out if it went green. We came to the restart, and I couldn’t believe they stayed out. Ther was no way they were going to make it. So I, obviously, chose the top, because he might run out in the restart zone. And he winds up coming to the green, so he gets to go to pit road and the 5 (Larson) gets promoted. Luck of the day, right there, I guess. I don’t even know what to get mad about. I am mad about losing this race, because I thought we were in the perfect position. Once I lost control of the race, obviously, I would have been on the bottom, but I thought the 6 would run out in the restart zone or on the back. It stinks to lose it that way. I appreciate the effort. I hate we don’t get to celebrate with Mr. Penske and with everyone from Penske here. That stings a lot. We just have to keep going, that is all we can do.”

The last overtime was a result of a multi-car crash involving Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, John Hunter Nemechek and Daniel Hemric. The race was, then, red-flagged for cleanup and repair to a portion of the SAFER barrier.

Blaney stumbled slightly on the final restart, allowing Reddick to take second.

Hamlin was the race leader when Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. wrecked, and Josh Berry was collected on lap 106. Hamlin gave up the lead to pit, though, when the yellow flag waved, again, on lap 110 for an incident involving Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson.

Nemechek and Ross Chastain were among the drivers who stayed out, and Chastain took the lead on the lap-115 restart.

Some drivers, including Larson pitted under green before a lap-126 caution for Truex. More cars pitted during that caution, handing the lead over to Keselowski.

Hamlin win stage one at lap 50 with Larson in second.

Hamlin started the race on the front row alongside pole sitter and fellow Toyota driver Reddick. Reddick led until he pitted during a green-flag cycle of stops on lap 37.

Hamlin pitted much earlier in the cycle that began on lap 24 and gained ground on Reddick with his newer tires.

Reddick was fifth at the end of the pit cycle snd at stage-end.

Chase Elliott was second to Reddick when the cycle of pit stops got underway, but Elliott was assessed a pass-through penalty for a blend-line violation when he left pit road.

Brad Keselowski also was penalized for a similar blend-line infraction.

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. won the second 50-lap stage at lap 100 with Elliott in second.

Pit strategies varied throughout stage two. Reddick, Nemechek and Busch were among a group of seven drivers who stayed out after stage one. Nemechek took the lead from Reddick on the lap-56 restart.

Busch inherited the lead when he stayed out, again, during a lap-70 caution for a Cody Ware tire. Wallace and Elliott also stayed out.

When the yellow came out, again, for a pileup that included William Byron and A.J.

Allmendinger on the lap-75 restart, Busch pitted, and Wallace inherited the lead.

“We got back there in traffic. It seemed like the pit stop sequence didn’t go our way, there,” Byron said. “The No. 14 (Briscoe) was just being a squirrel back in the pack. He drove up in front of me. I had to lift way off the corner, and I got run over. Hate it for our team. We had an amazing No. 24 Valvoline Chevy. We were running, there, on the right strategy in the top-two or three; got back there in the pack and got wrecked.”

After stage two, 17 cars stayed out, led by Hamlin. Reddick, meanwhile, made a second stop during the end-of-stage-two caution because of a loose left-front wheel.

Christopher Bell and Wallace rounded out the top-five in Sunday’s race. Todd Gilliland finished sixth, Austin Cindric was seventh, Daniel Suarez eighth, Noah Gragson ninth, and Elliott finished 10th.