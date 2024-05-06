NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson wins in photo finish at Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a three-hour delay to start and an overtime finish that added a lap, the win of the AdventHealth 400 came down to a photo finish. Kyle Larson won by 0.001 second over Chris Buescher, denying Buescher the chance to give Ford its first win of 2024, 12 races into the NASCAR Cup Series season. The finish went on record as the closest finish in NASCAR history.

VIDEO: winner’s post-race press conference

“It started off (turn) two, and I got a really good run and was able to get into his (Buescher) draft,” Larson said. “He was trying to break it, and you could tell he was probably going to try and take my line away. I just drove in as hard as I felt like I could. My car cut really well, and I was able to get to his right side, and I don’t know if the camera caught it, but I was sideways and, then, got it kind of back under control. Then, I had the run back to his right side off of (turn) four and was just too afraid to get too far out in front, because a lot of times when you get someone inside close, you get tight and into the wall. So I got off of four good, and I thought, ‘Man, I have got to kill his run quick,’ so I just hung a left, doored him and just tried to stall his momentum. He had it slowly coming back to me at the line, so just thankful that it was enough, and those guys behind us didn’t get a huge run and get to our outside.

“Just incredible, and I need to see the replay. I don’t know what it all looked like, but it was pretty damn cool from my seat.”

The win is Larson’s second of the season, second at Kansas and 25th of his career.

Buescher’s runner-up finish was his first-career top-five on a mile-and-a-half. After the race, he expressed confusion on why official timing and scoring showed him as the winner while NASCAR’s official photo showed Larson.

“We were celebrating down the backstretch and looked at the pylon, and we were P1 up there,” Buescher said. “Everything we had said we had gotten it. Obviously not. Like I said, the only thing I have to go off of is a grainy photo right now, and at this point, it just sounds like I am complaining, and I guess I am, because I don’t see it in that. I don’t understand how the timing system can read it out one way and not the other. We just gotta understand it better.”

Hendrick Motorsports notched two top-three finishes with Larson’s teammate Chase Elliott in third. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell finished fourth through sixth with a third Hendrick driver, Alex Bowman, in seventh.

Hamlin led a race-high 71 laps.

The overtime resulted from a caution for a Kyle Busch spin on lap 261 of the 267-lap scheduled distance. When lead-lap cars pitted, Hamlin retained his lead with a two-tire stop. Truex had taken second from Buescher on lap 259 but was back to 10th for the final restart after a four-tire pit stop.

Buescher restarted second. He took the lead from Hamlin when the race returned to green, and Larson took second.

After nearly two-thirds of the race ran incident free, the first caution for an on-track incident came on lap 176 for a multi-car crash involving Jimmie Johnson, Corey LaJoie and Austin Hill.

“I just had contact from behind and, really, nothing I can do at that point, especially at that critical part of the corner turning in,” Johnson said. “And I know it wasn’t on purpose, but it’s just unfortunate.”

That caution began a rash of four yellow flags in close succession. After Busch took the lead from Larson on lap 184, the yellow waved, again, a lap later for a crash involving, Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

Cautions also came on lap 192 for a Harrison Burton and on the lap-198 restart for a Joey Logano spin.

The period of frequent cautions led to varying pit strategies with most of the race field pitting during the lap-198 caution.

Todd Gilliland was up front for the restart with Hamlin and Buescher in second and third after staying out. Gilliland had pitted during the lap-176 caution and Hamlin and Buescher during the Burton yellow flag. Busch restarted seventh after a two-tire stop and Larson 13th after taking four tires.

Hamlin and Buescher took the top-two positions when the race restarted on lap 206. They traded the lead back-and-forth before Hamlin took command of the position on lap 215.

Hamlin won the 80-lap opening stage with Ross Chastain in second, Larson third and pole sitter Bell in fourth.

Hamlin took second from Chastain on lap 60 and the lead from Larson on lap 66. Soon after losing the lead, Larson lost second to Chastain.

Larson previously took the lead from Chastain on lap 52.

Chastain took the lead from pole sitter

Bell on lap two, and Larson passed Bell for second on lap 10.

Chastain and Larson gave up the top-two positions to pit during a green-flag cycle of stops on lap 33. Larson beat Chastain off pit road, but Chastain passed Larson for position before the cycle of stops completed.

Chastain and Larson moved back into the top-two positions on lap 42 when they passed Derek Kraus before Kraus made his first pit stops. Chastain and Larson, then, battled back-and-forth for the lead before Larson finally took command of the position.

Hamlin, then, went from the lead to eighth during pit stops after stage-one, because he was blocked in his pit box by Hill. Chastain and Bell, meanwhile, were the first two off pit road to restart first and second for stage two.

Larson took the lead and Buescher second on the lap-89 restart.

Buescher won the 85-lap second stage at lap 165 after cycling to the lead when a second round of green-flag pit stops completed on lap 125.

Larson was second and Hamlin third at the end of stage two.

Larson gave up the lead to pit during the cycle of stops on lap 119. A slow stop because of a problem on the left-front resulted in him running fourth after the pit cycle.

Larson beat Buescher off pit road after stage two to retake the lead. Then, Buescher was penalized for one of his crew members going over the pit wall too soon.

Hamlin was late off pit road after being held up, again, this time by Ryan Preece.

Busch finished Sunday’s race in the eighth position. Noah Gragson and McDowell rounded out the top-10.