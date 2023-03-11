NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson wins pole in Phoenix

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson made a 27.642-second/130.237 mph lap around Phoenix Raceway on Saturday in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying to claim the pole for Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500. It’s his 15th-career Cup Series pole, his second at Phoenix.

“It’s definitely a blast,” Larson said. “A huge thank you to everybody at Hendrick Motorsports and, especially, this No. 5 car for getting a new aero package thrown at them and doing their homework.

“I was super-happy about yesterday. I thought my car handled good and had a lot of speed in it and it translated into qualifying today.

“It’s a tough race, though, tomorrow. These Next Gen races are really, really hard to win. It would be nice to get a little redemption on last week but we’re off to a good start. That’s all you can ask for.”

Larson also was fastest in practice Friday.

Larson will share the front row of Sunday’s starting grid with Denny Hamlin.

Larson also was fastest in the first round of qualifying. He was among group B drivers in the opening round and recorded a 27.324-second/131.752 mph lap. — the only lap over 131 mph in the two-round session.

Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron led group A in the opening round with a 27.553-second/130.657 mph lap. In the second round, Byron qualified third.

Also advancing to round two and claiming top-10 starting positions were Brad Keselowski, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Michael McDowell, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch and Erik Jones.