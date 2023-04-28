NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson’s Indy 500 deal good for two doubles

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson announced ahead of the start of the 2023 season that he would attempt the Coca-Cola 600/Indianapolis 500, NASCAR/IndyCar double next year. A deal with McLaren will put the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series in a McLaren entry in the 2024 Indianapolis 500 on May 26, 2024, the day prior to that year’s Memorial Day, also the same day as the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

“I’m super excited,” Larson said. “Competing at the Indianapolis 500 is a dream of mine and something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time – since I was a child before I ever began competing in sprint cars. To do it with McLaren and Mr. Hendrick especially is a dream come true.”

But Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press has reported that the deal is a two-year agreement, giving Larson double-duty status for Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Charlotte in both 2024 and 2025.

Larson has yet to drive an IndyCar. Previous Cup Series drivers to pull the Indy/Charlotte double include Tony Stewart, John Andretti, Robby Gordon and, most recently, Kurt Busch. Busch, who retired from full-time competition in NASCAR last year, did the double in 2014.

The deal for Larson’s NASCAR/Indy double-duty also is a deal between McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports. So the 2024 Indianapolis 500 also will be the first for Rick Hendrick as a car owner.

“Having the opportunity to support Kyle, partner with an elite team like Arrow McLaren and promote HendrickCars.com in one of the world’s great auto racing events is truly unique,” Hendrick said. “All of us are competitors. Putting Kyle in top-level equipment and allowing ample time for him to prepare for such a difficult challenge was important.

Larson was the 2021 Cup Series champion and has 21 wins in NASCAR’s top series since 2013. He joined Hendrick ahead of the 2021 season after driving for former NASCAR team owner Chip Ganassi, also an owner in the NTT IndyCar Series.

